FGTS: experts explain when it is worth making an extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand | Federal District

The extraordinary loot of up to BRL 1 thousand of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) starts on Wednesday (20). The release occurs according to the taxpayer’s birthday and the amount can be withdrawn until December 15 of this year ( see calendar below ).

The government estimates that about BRL 30 billion will be released for approx. 42 million of workers. According to data from the Federal District Planning Company (Codeplan), the capital had, until March, 547 thousand workers with a formal contract in the private sector. Anyone who has a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, can withdraw.

experts heard by g1 explain in which situation the FGTS withdrawal is worth it. For Ricardo Teixeira, coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at FGV, the withdrawal of money should only occur in cases where there is a lack of income.

“The FGTS was created for when the worker needs [dos valores] for being unemployed or when retiring, to guarantee a period of more comfort. I shouldn’t withdraw unless it was in a situation of unemployment”, says Teixeira.

However, given the economic difficulties faced by many Brazilians today, the expert points out that withdrawal is advantageous when the objective is to pay off a debt. “Always prioritizing the one that has the highest interest rate”, he adds.

Master in Economics Ciro de Avelar also understands that, because of the current scenario, withdrawing the amount may be the best option in some situations.

“In this sense, you have to break the romantic view of the FGTS balance. It’s better to use these R$ 1 thousand for the family’s subsistence or to pay a bill than to leave the resource that is his [na conta]in a scenario of high inflation”, says Avelar.

However, caution is needed. Experts warn that the redemption is not advantageous if the destination of the values ​​is with superfluous expenses or purchases that bring new debts.

In order not to make a mistake, planning is essential, explains Ciro de Avelar. The economist points out that it is important to consider spending over the 12 months and understand how much of the income will be committed to honoring the commitments.

Ricardo Teixeira believes that the money deposited in the FGTS account is a reserve and is in a safe place. Therefore, he advises that, if the taxpayer does not need it, do not make the withdrawal.

Redemption is optional. If the worker is not interested, he can indicate that he does not wish to receive the extraordinary withdrawal. In this case, it is necessary to access the FGTS application or go to one of the bank’s branches to inform that you do not want to receive the credit.

Nonetheless, there is the possibility of withdrawing the amount to make other investments, which yield more. Economist Ciro de Avelar explains that, currently, the FGTS yields approximately 3% plus the reference rate (TR), which adds up to about 5%. The index is lower than that of inflation, which reached 11.3% in 12 months.

Despite yielding more than the guarantee fund account, the savings account is also not a good option, warns the Master in Economics. Currently, savings yield approx. 6% more the TR.

According to Avelar, among the investments that are worthwhile if the FGTS withdrawal amount is available, are:

SELIC Treasury; DI funds: as long as there is no administration fee; Inflation or fixed-rate bonds: for those who want to invest in more aggressive assets.

Since April 8, workers can check whether they are entitled to the extraordinary withdrawal. Inquiries can be made through the Caixa website, the FGTS application and Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branches.

When consulting the website, it is necessary to inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) and use a password registered by the worker himself. It is also possible to use the Citizen Password. The page offers the option to recover the password, but you also need to inform the NIS.

To check the PIS, it is possible to consult the Work Card, the FGTS statements, the Citizen Card or go to any Caixa branch.

The schedule of extraordinary withdrawals provides for the release of the amount between the days April 20th and June 15th. All taxpayers will be able to withdraw until December. Check the dates:

