Fifteen SC bets win the corner prize in the Mega-Sena; check out the cities

The weekend will be a party and celebration for a group of people from Santa Catarina. At least 567 games registered in cities of Santa Catarina won the prizes for the court (who guesses four numbers) and in the corner (who hits five scores) in the Mega-Sena contest 2,472which took place last Saturday, the 16th.

The numbers drawn are:

05, 13, 18, 23, 35 and 36

The main prize of just over R$ 66.7 million went to a bet in Guarulhos (SP), a city in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

In Santa Catarina, 15 bets won the corner prize and will pocket just over R$21,000 each. The winning games are from: Agrolândia, Balneário Camboriú (two winners), Braço do Norte, Concórida, Florianópolis, Gaspar, Guaramirim, Itapema (two winners), Joinville, Pouso Redondo, São José (two winners) and Tijucas.

And a group of 552 SC bets hit four dozen drawn and earned at least R$ 493.32 each, as the court’s prize.

In this year, a bet by Blumenau earned R$ 36.7 million in the Mega-Sena. The bet was made at a lottery in the Velha neighborhood, an establishment that has had other lottery winners. In 2018, another bet won R$ 4.4 million at Lotomania.​

Understand the probability of winning the lottery:

