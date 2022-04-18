FII HCTR11: possible conflict of interest brings the fund’s quotations down again

One of the most popular real estate funds in the industry, Hectare CE (HCTR11) faced another bearish day in this Monday’s session (18). The portfolio’s shares have dropped by almost 16% since April 12, when analysts began to draw attention to a possible conflict of interest in the FII’s operations.

With more than 170 thousand shareholders and a net worth of almost R$ 2.5 billion, Hectare is a “paper” fund, which invests in fixed income securities of the real estate market indexed to inflation indexes or to the CDI (certificate of interbank deposit). More than 70% of the portfolio consists of certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), an instrument used by companies in the sector to raise funds.

In practice, companies “pack” future income they have to receive – such as rents or installments for the sale of apartments, for example – into a security (the CRI) that is sold to investors. In general, the CRI includes a fixed yield and also the correction by an indicator, which is usually the CDI rate or the IPCA.

In the case of Hectare, the possibility was raised that the fund was investing in CRIs whose debt would belong to partners of the fund itself.

“They are partners in the project under development and are raising funds through the fund to help pay for their project,” explains Daniel Chinzarian, FIIs analyst at XP. “At the end of the day, they are raising funds and lending to themselves. But the money is not theirs, it belongs to the shareholders”, says the analyst, who sees a possible conflict of interest in the operation.

THE InfoMoney contacted Hectare’s management team, who said he could not comment on the matter at the moment. According to the managers, the fund is in a quiet period due to a 13th issue.

Market reacted badly

In this Monday’s session, hectare quotas opened sharply lower, of more than 10%. Throughout the day, the papers mitigated the fall and closed the trading session with a low of 7.3%.

Last week, the fund had already accumulated losses of 9.93%. From April 12 to now, shares have dropped from R$ 115.00 to around R$ 97.00, as shown in the Hectare graph in InfoMoney.

Best “paper” background

In January, the ranking InfoMoney-Ibmec recognized the real estate funds that offered the best results to investors in the last three years. On the occasion, the winners were the VBI FoF (RVBI11), in the Fund of Funds category; the Vinci Offices (VINO11), in the “Brick” Fund category; and the EC Hectare (HCTR11), in the “Paper” Fund category.

Chinzarian recalls that the ranking was based on a series of return and risk criteria. According to him, the assessment does not take into account the quality of the funds’ portfolio.

The list of criteria includes return with dividends, annual return, number of shareholders and share liquidity, among others. “Hectare has always maintained this recurrence, paid good dividends and had good returns”, explains Chinzarian.

Chinzarian is cautious in commenting on whether the Hectare’s operations are in fact irregular, but demands greater transparency from the management, which, so far, has not expressed itself about the possible conflict of interest. “It is not evident why they are doing this”, he concludes.

