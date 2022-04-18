Filipe Toledo wins unprecedented title at Bells Beach and maintains leadership of the World Surfing Championship

Filipe Toledo surpassed the Australian Callum Robson and won the title at Bells Beach; the Brazilian maintained the leadership of the WSL world ranking

The most traditional bell world surfing is in the hands of Brazil. With the right to a decision made by the airlines, Filipe Toledo beat Australian Callum Robson to win the title at Bells Beach. The key stage of WSL was the 11th victory of the Brazilian’s career, and kept Filipinho at the top of the world ranking.

To reach the decision, the surfer from Ubatuba beat another Australian, Ethan Ewing. And then there was the triumph against Hawaiian John John Florence in the quarterfinals.

“Man, it’s the best feeling in the world. Best birthday present ever. What a gift! I can not complain. Thank you all”, said the Brazilian in an interview with the WSL.

“I still can’t believe I’m going to ring that bell. It was always a dream to win this event. It has a lot of history, there are so many special names in this trophy. Every year we come here there are high waves. I don’t know what to say now. It’s been pretty crazy the last few weeks, everything was so connected. Even though the waves weren’t that good, I tried to surf and find the best waves and stay positive in every situation. It was too much.”