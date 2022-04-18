Flamengo can have weight reinforcement to face Palmeiras

Credit: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Flamengo and Palmeiras will star, next Wednesday (20), in a duel of giants in the Brazilian Championship and the good news for Rubro-Negro is a strong reinforcement that coach Paulo Sousa may have.

According to the UOL portal, defender Pablo has been training well, evolving in his recovery and could become an option for Paulo Sousa in the Rio de Janeiro team. The player’s chances of being listed for Wednesday’s match at Maracanã are good and generate optimism in the coaching staff.

It is worth remembering that Pablo was injured on the same day he was introduced as a reinforcement for Flamengo and, since then, he has been recovering from the injury in full shift to return faster to the pitch. The athlete has great chances to make his debut this Wednesday. It is worth remembering that, due to the lack of defenders, Paulo Sousa had been improvising players in the position, such as midfielder Willian Arão and side Filipe Luís.

Situation of defenders in Flamengo by Paulo Sousa

In the duel against São Paulo, this weekend, where the carioca team won by the score of 3 to 1, the team’s defenders were David Luiz, Willian Arão and Filipe Luís. On the bench, as options, Paulo Sousa had Cleiton, a player from the club’s base, and Léo Pereira.

With Pablo’s return to the team, the Medical Department still has three defensive players unable to reinforce Paulo Sousa’s team, namely Gustavo Henrique, Fabrício Bruno and Rodrigo Caio. The latter has even been training with the group of players and is approaching his return to the team and, in this way, becoming another option for Flamengo’s defensive system in the 2022 season.