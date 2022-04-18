Flamengo DM details Matheus França’s injury and exposes recovery period

An 18-year-old boy entered the 3-1 victory against São Paulo, which took place last Sunday (17), for the second round of the Brazilian Championship.

Last Sunday (17th), the Flamengo won the Sao Paulo 3-1 at Maracanã, in a match valid for the second round of the Brazilian championship. It was Rubro-Negro’s first victory in the most important competition in Brazil, giving a little more relief to the work of coach Paulo Sousa. Gabriel, Isla and De Arrascaeta scored, while Calleri scored for Tricolor.

In the 23rd minute of the second half, the attacking midfielder Matheus França, only 18 years old, took the place of Everton Ribeiro. What was supposed to be another opportunity for the boy to show service turned out to be a nightmare for him, who fractured the fibula in his right leg and underwent surgery this Monday (18), under the supervision of Dr. Marcio Tannure.

According to Flamengo’s Medical Department, Matheus França will miss the team between three and four months, losing important matches in the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores. Rubro-Negro faces Palmeiras next Wednesday (20). It will be the reunion of the two teams about 5 months after the 2021 Libertadores final, won by Verdão.

