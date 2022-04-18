Flamengo injury, Palmeiras negotiates athlete and more: football news

Credit: Gilvan de Souza/ Flamengo | Fabio Menotti / Ag. palm trees

In order to keep readers informed with the main football news, the fans.com back with a daily summary with the news from this Sunday afternoon and evening (17).

Check out the latest football news:

Palmeiras striker exit

Striker Fabrício, who recently returned to Palmeiras after a loan to Cianorte, is the new signing of Santa Cruz for Série D of the Brazilian Championship. The information was initially released by the Globo Esporte website.

Fabrício is 21 years old and before signing with Santa Cruz, he was loaned by Palmeiras to Bahia and Cianorte.

Flamengo player suffers fracture

Suffering from injuries, Flamengo gained another problem during the 3-1 victory over São Paulo. In a match with goalkeeper Jandrei, in the last play of the match, young Matheus França suffered a fractured fibula and will need surgery .

“Exam found a fracture in the fibula of the right ankle and surgery will be performed tomorrow (18), at 1 pm, at Hospital Vitória”, informed Flamengo, on its Twitter profile.

Athlete Matheus França suffered a sprained right ankle and will undergo an exam today (17). #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) April 17, 2022

Farewell to D’Alessandro with great goal

In his last match as a professional player, D’Alessandro scored a great goal in Internacional’s 2-1 victory over Fortaleza.

D’Alessandro draws the game! Inter 1-1 Fortaleza. pic.twitter.com/2iOjBPmDXW — Curiosities Brazil (@CuriositiesBRL) April 17, 2022

Atlético advances by selling midfielder

Atletico may in the next few days finalize the departure of one more player. In hands, the board of Galo has an offer from the United States for the attacking midfielder Dylan Borrero. The proposal is $4 million (about R$18.8 million) for 80% of the Colombian midfielder’s rights.

Corinthians player in the sights of Europe

Corinthians will have until July to define Giovane’s future in the team. On loan, the young striker was one of the highlights of the under-20 team. Vitor Pereira, coach of Timão, has already turned his eyes to Geovane, integrating him to the main squad.

According to “Goal”, a club in the French first division is monitoring the striker, and shows interest in hiring the athlete.

Another club interested in the 18-year-old striker selected by “Goal” is Norwich, which plays in the first division of England.