Flamengo jewel of more than half a billion reais suffers ankle fracture and will undergo surgery this Monday

Matheus França, owner of a release clause of 100 million euros (R$ 508 million) should be operated on this Monday (17)

THE Flamengo announced this Sunday night (17) that the striker Matheus France suffered a fractured fibula after sprained right ankle. Therefore, the athlete must perform surgery this Monday, at 1 pm, at Hospital Vitória, in Rio de Janeiro.

Matheus França took to the field in the 31st minute of the second half in the place of Everton Ribeiro in the 3-1 victory against Sao Paulo, in Maracana. The move that would have caused the injury happened in the 48th minute of the second half. In an individual play, the boy shared the ball with Jandrei after advancing too much, committing a foul of attack on the Tricolor goalkeeper.

The Flamengo boy was down with severe pain in his ankle. Soon after, Anderson Daronco whistled the end of the match.

Matheus França is considered one of Flamengo’s main revelations.

In January of this year, Rubro-Negro renewed the contract for the jewel until 2027, with a termination fine of 100 million euros, around R$508 million according to the current exchange rate.

As recently anticipated by the ESPN.com.brThe Real Madrid has monitored Matheus França for a long time, since the athlete was still in the youth teams of the Rio de Janeiro team. The Spanish club was even studying to intensify the observations of the jewel in the first half of 2022.

In the current season, between the competitions for the professional and in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Matheus França has seven matches, with three goals scored and two assists granted.