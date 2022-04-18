Flamengo scores a trio, and Corinthians continues to dominate ESPN Bola de Prata Sportingbet
Scorer of three goals in Corinthians’ victory, Róger Guedes was the top scorer of the 2nd round in the ESPN Bola de Prata award Sportingbet
With two wins in two games, the Corinthians took over the leadership of Brazilian 2022 and returned to first place in the championship after two years – the last time had been in the 2nd round of 2018. Last Saturday (16), the team alvinegro beat Avaí 3-0in Itaquera, with 3 goals from striker Róger Guedes, who was the top scorer of this 2nd round.
In a good phase in the competition, Corinthians has been dominating the selection of ESPN Silver Ball Award Sportingbet after these two rounds with five players in the ideal team, in addition to coach Vítor Pereira. Among the representatives of Timão in the selection of Bola de Prata Sporting are goalkeeper Cássio, left-back Lucas Piton, midfielder Du Queiroz, midfielder Paulinho and striker Róger Guedes.
THE Flamengowhich hit the Sao Paulo 3-1 at Maracanã, he also appears with several players in the selection of Bola de Prata Sportingbet: right-back Isla, who scored a beautiful goal in the match, midfielder João Gomes and midfielder Arrascaeta, who also left his own in the victory over the São Paulo tricolor.
Of Red Bull Bragantinowho thrashed the Atlético-GO by 4-0 in this 2nd round, defenders Léo Ortiz and Natan entered. The striker Hulk, of the champion Atlético-MG, completes the selection. Scorer of 2 goals in the 1st round, he did not play in the victory over Hurricane in this 2nd round, but remains in the overall leadership of the Golden Ball award.
The selection of Bola de Prata Sporting after the 2nd round was as follows: Cássio (Corinthians), Isla (Flamengo), Léo Ortiz (RB Bragantino), Natan (RB Bragantino) and Lucas Piton (Corinthians); Du Queiroz (Corinthians), João Gomes (Flamengo), Paulinho (Corinthians) and Arrascaeta (Flamengo); Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Róger Guedes (Corinthians). Coach: Vitor Pereira (Corinthians)
In the 2nd round selection, some other players also stood out, such as defender Iago Maidana, from America-MGwho scored 2 goals in the rout over Youth 4-1, and forward Erison, from Botafogo, who scored 2 goals and also provided an assist in the good victory over Ceará 3-1 away from home.
The selection of the Bola de Prata Sportingbet of the 2nd round was as follows: Cássio (Corinthians), Isla (Flamengo), Léo Ortiz (RB Bragantino), Iago Maidana (América-MG) and Lucas Piton (Corinthians); Jadsom (RB Bragantino), João Gomes (Flamengo), Praxedes (RB Bragantino) and Arrascaeta (Flamengo); Erison (Botafogo) and Róger Guedes (Corinthians). Coach: Paulo Sousa (Flamengo)
Since 2017, the award has a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ scores.