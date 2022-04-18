Flamengo’s rival in Serie A polls for Jorge Jesus

Marked in Flamengo’s history, coach Jorge Jesus is free in the market after being fired from Benfica and with that, opens the possibility for the future that is still uncertain, even in Brazilian football. According to the Central da Bola profile, one of Flamengo’s rivals in Serie A, Internacional, made a survey by coach Jorge Jesus, after the departure of coach Alexander Medina.

According to the information, the negotiations did not progress due to the coach’s high salary and with that, the Gaucho Club went to the name of Mano Menezes, another former Flamengo coach. In the coming days, the Portuguese coach should spend a vacation in Brazil, which stirs behind the scenes of Brazilian football teams, including Flamengo itself, commanded by Paulo Sousa.

Before Internacional’s poll, coach Jorge Jesus refused a millionaire offer from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in the amount of R$ 53 million per year. He preferred to give up the value to be without a club on a sabbatical. According to the Portuguese press, the coach’s decision is to think about his career again in May. He has been out of work since the beginning of the year, when he left Benfica.

In 2019, after the departure of Abel Braga, the board of Flamengo hired coach Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese was between the years 2019 and 2020, winning the Copa Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro, Campeonato Carioca, Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana. There are five titles and only four defeats for the team. In 2020, after renewing his contract, he signed with Benfica, returning to the Encarnados six years later.

Earlier this year, before the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa, Rubro-Negro tried to hire Jorge Jesus, but he was still employed at Benfica. Atlético Mineiro also spoke with the Portuguese before settling with coach Antonio Mohamed. Paulo Sousa has been under pressure after losing the Campeonato Carioca title. This Sunday (17), Flamengo welcomes São Paulo at Maracanã.