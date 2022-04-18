Sports

Flamengo’s rival in Serie A polls for Jorge Jesus

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read

Flamengo

Coach defended Flamengo between 2019 and 2020, winning Libertadores, Brasileirão and Campeonato Carioca

Breno Siqueira

Per Breno Siqueira

Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF - Jorge Jesus coached Flamengo between 2019 and 2020
Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF – Jorge Jesus coached Flamengo between 2019 and 2020
Breno Siqueira

Marked in Flamengo’s history, coach Jorge Jesus is free in the market after being fired from Benfica and with that, opens the possibility for the future that is still uncertain, even in Brazilian football. According to the Central da Bola profile, one of Flamengo’s rivals in Serie A, Internacional, made a survey by coach Jorge Jesus, after the departure of coach Alexander Medina.

According to the information, the negotiations did not progress due to the coach’s high salary and with that, the Gaucho Club went to the name of Mano Menezes, another former Flamengo coach. In the coming days, the Portuguese coach should spend a vacation in Brazil, which stirs behind the scenes of Brazilian football teams, including Flamengo itself, commanded by Paulo Sousa.

Before Internacional’s poll, coach Jorge Jesus refused a millionaire offer from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in the amount of R$ 53 million per year. He preferred to give up the value to be without a club on a sabbatical. According to the Portuguese press, the coach’s decision is to think about his career again in May. He has been out of work since the beginning of the year, when he left Benfica.

In 2019, after the departure of Abel Braga, the board of Flamengo hired coach Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese was between the years 2019 and 2020, winning the Copa Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro, Campeonato Carioca, Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana. There are five titles and only four defeats for the team. In 2020, after renewing his contract, he signed with Benfica, returning to the Encarnados six years later.

Earlier this year, before the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa, Rubro-Negro tried to hire Jorge Jesus, but he was still employed at Benfica. Atlético Mineiro also spoke with the Portuguese before settling with coach Antonio Mohamed. Paulo Sousa has been under pressure after losing the Campeonato Carioca title. This Sunday (17), Flamengo welcomes São Paulo at Maracanã.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Coritiba beats Pouso Alegre on penalties and advances to the third round of the Copa do Brasil | coritiba

March 11, 2022

Remo is champion of Pará for the 47th time; see the list of the biggest winners | paraense championship

2 weeks ago

Neto denies having lost sponsor in controversy with Abel and makes threat

February 26, 2022

With no space in Ceará, striker can reinforce Bahia at Guto’s request

March 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button