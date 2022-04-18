Floor can reach R$ 1,294 next year

Under next year’s Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO), the government suggests that the minimum wage 2023 be BRL 1,294. The document was sent to the Legislature last week, in compliance with the legal deadline.

Read more: What you need to know this Monday, 18: Withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS in 2 days; Gas voucher has a new value; Portion of Auxílio Brasil leaves today

Compared to the current national floor of BRL 1,212, the value is BRL 82 higher – an increase of 6.70%. The percentage is equivalent to the forecast of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year, presented in March by the Ministry of Economy.

In addition, there was also a forecast for a minimum wage of BRL 1,337 in 2024 and BRL 1,378 for 2025. Remembering that the values ​​serve only as a reference and can be changed in the future.

Adjustment according to inflation

As the published figures show, the government only expects to replace the inflation losses in the period recorded, without proposing a real appreciation of the minimum wage so that it stays above price fluctuations.

Currently, the minimum wage is used as a reference for 56.7 million people in Brazil. Of this total, 24.2 million are insured by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). The data are from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

Will this be the minimum wage for 2023?

Until then, the value presented is just a projection having as reference the 2022 inflation. However, if this year’s accrual is different than estimated, then the government will need to revise the proposed minimum wage amount.

What happens is that the Constitution determines that the increase in the minimum wage for workers and insured persons cannot be lower than the rise in prices. This review usually takes place throughout the year, but the hammering happens only in December.

For all that, the minimum wage value proposed by the government for 2023 uses only inflation for its correction, based on the INPC estimate. In practice, this means that the citizen will not have real gains, but will continue with the maintenance of purchasing power and without significant increases in monthly income.