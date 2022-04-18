Fluminense x Vila Nova: five thousand tickets sold for the Copa do Brasil game; see how to buy | fluminense

Five thousand tickets have been sold so far for Fluminense’s debut in the Copa do Brasil, against Vila Nova-GO this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Maracanã. Prices range from R$15 to R$300. Tricolor members can access the stadium with their card, E-ticket or traditional ticket. Anyone who is not a member must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale.

1 of 3 Maracanã box office 2 will be open — Photo: Bernardo Eyng Box office 2 of Maracanã will be open — Photo: Bernardo Eyng

Extra discounts on tickets for members, referring to the period during the Covid-19 pandemic, will not be valid for this Copa do Brasil game. Initially, the sale will only be open for the South Sector and Maracanã Mais. The board will open the other sectors according to demand, in the following order: Lower East, West and, finally, Upper East.

partners

– Heart Tricolor, Check-Ins and Football Package – R$ 0*

– Football Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 15**

– Warrior – BRL 50

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

– Members of all plans (except Guerreiro) – R$ 185

– Whole – BRL 300

– Half price – R$ 185

*This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included.



– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– On the day of the game, the free withdrawal for Fluminense fans at Maracanã will only be at the box office 2

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

Ticket withdrawal is mandatory for non-members. Anyone who needs to exchange a ticket must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, copy of the cardholder’s document and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal). It is also necessary to present proof of vaccination.

Points of sale and withdrawal:

Internet*:

– nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab (members)

– fluminensefc.futebolcard.com (non-members)

– footballcard.com (away fans)

*Internet sales close: 04/19 (Tuesday), at 20:30

Laranjeiras – Headquarters Fluminense (Alvaro Chaves Street, 41)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 5 pm

Maracanã – Ticket office 2 (fans from Fluminense)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Maracanã – Ticket office 2 exclusive booth (visiting fans)

– Monday (18/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

Maracanã – Direct access E (visiting fans)

– Tuesday (19/04): Direct in Access E, 2 hours before the start of the match

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

New America – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 5 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Store Fluminense FC (Portela Road, 222)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Barra Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. das Américas, 4666, Loja 259)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Kiosk 112)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Copacabana – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 5 pm

Bangu Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Fonseca, 240, Kiosk 9A)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Store Fluminense FC (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Loja 206)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Américas Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. das Américas, 15500, Loja 111 A)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Cabo Frio – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Norte Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Dom Helder Camara, 5474)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Plaza Shopping Island – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Loja 208)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 5 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Maria Sendas Soares, 111, Loja 207)

– Monday (18/04), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (19/04), from 10 am to 3 pm

proof of vaccination

Fluminense will follow the guidelines of the City Hall of Rio for the access of fans to the stadium. One of the mandatory premises for access to Maracanã is the presentation of proof of vaccination (issued through the Conect Sus app) at the time of purchase/withdrawal of the ticket and at the entrance to the stadium. With this, only those who are up to date with the following vaccination schedule will be able to enter:

50 years and older: booster dose

Ages 18 to 49: Second dose (or single dose) or booster dose (if 4 months or more from second dose)

Adolescents and children under 18: no proof required

– Gates will open at 7:30 pm

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– The parking lot located at Gate 9 will be open to the public, worth R$ 60*

*Fans will now be able to secure a parking space in advance through the “Fast Parking” app. Just access the app, make the purchase and present the QR Code at access.

