Ford president tries to reinvent company to catch up with Elon Musk and Tesla

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, the CEO of Ford MotorJim Farley, took a ride in what could become one of the most important vehicles in the company’s 113-year history: an F-150 electric pickup.

Sitting behind the wheel of a prototype at the company’s test track in Dearborn, Michigan, Farley put his foot down, and the nearly 2-ton vehicle lurched forward. “Four seconds,” he yelled as he hit 60 miles (96 kilometers) per hour. “That’s unbelievable for a vehicle of this size.”

Driving the truck through a series of ups and downs on the track, he said, “Let’s see if we can get some air,” and vibrated as the wheels briefly left the tarmac on an incline. On a final lap, he made a sharp turn and accelerated again on a straight until he reached 99 mph (159.3 km/h)—just below the 100 mile/h (160.9 km/h) speed limit. from the track.

“I can’t wait,” Farley said as he left, shaking his head. “I can’t wait for customers to receive this truck.”

These are tense and exciting times for Auto Industry. Driven by the dizzying success of Teslasales of electric vehicles seem to be in unstoppable growth. The shift in the manufacture of fuel-powered cars and trucks Gasoline for less polluting electric vehicles will have far-reaching effects on the environment, climate change, public policy and the economy.

The question for Ford is whether a Detroit-area car guy can take on the Tesla CEO, Elon Muskwhose company is rapidly expanding and is valued by investors at about 16 times higher than Ford.

“The traditional auto industry lags far behind Tesla,” said Earl Hesterberg, CEO of Tesla. Group 1 Automotive, a major auto retailer, who has known Farley for two decades. “In the past, if you were a few years behind, the big players could catch up. But today, the speed of change is much faster.”

Auto experts say the electric F-150, known as the Lightning, must be a hit if Ford is to thrive in the electric vehicle era. Introducing this pickup now amounts to “betting on the company,” said the company’s chief executive, William Ford Jr., who is Henry Ford’s great-grandson. “If this launch doesn’t go well, we could tarnish the entire group.”

Production of the F-150 Lightning is scheduled to begin on April 25. Competing models of General Motors, give Stellantis and gives Toyota – Ford’s main rivals in pickup trucks – are at least a year away. Rivian, a newer manufacturer that Ford has invested in, has started selling an electric truck but is still struggling to ramp up production.

“If the Lightning launch goes well, we have a huge opportunity,” said Ford.

Roots in the automotive industry

In many ways, Farley ticks most of the boxes when it comes to leading a major American automaker. Like the CEO of GM, Mary Barra, whose father worked on a Pontiac assembly line, Farley has family roots in the industry: her grandfather worked in a Ford factory. On visits to his grandfather, he would go to Ford factories and other places important to the company’s history. At age 15, he bought a Mustang while working in California one summer and drove it home to Michigan without a driver’s license. His grandfather nicknamed him “Jimmy Car-Car”.

But like Musk, a South African native who was the founder of PayPal and other companies, Farley has had a varied career and has been involved in building a few businesses. Born in Argentina when his father worked there as a banker, Farley, 59, also lived in Brazil and Canada as a child. His career began not in the auto industry but at IBM. He spent an extended period at Toyota, where he helped the Japanese automaker overcome its reputation for making boring, fuel-efficient cars, working on its fledgling luxury brand Lexus, now a powerhouse.

“He has what I call a restless mind,” said Jim Press, a former senior executive at Toyota and Chrysler. “His mind is never idle. He has a boldness that helps him go beyond what others think.”

In 2007, Alan Mulally, Ford’s CEO at the time, hired him to help turn the company around. He enhanced the company’s marketing, often using Facebook and social media at an early stage. He also managed Ford’s European operations.

Some at Ford are uncomfortable with its intensity. “Worrying about not hurting people’s feelings is not high on your agenda,” said Hesterberg. “And that’s probably what’s needed these days. The traditional auto industry lags behind Tesla, and the traditional way of doing business will no longer be enough.”

In recent years, Farley has reevaluated Ford’s strategy, visited tech companies in California, and come to this conclusion: “They’re after our customers.”

The Ford truck team’s first estimate for how many Lightnings it could sell was a paltry 20,000 a year. The estimate was strangely low because Tesla was achieving sales growth of around 50% a year and planning to build two giant factories.

Partly because of his team’s low estimate for Lightning sales, Farley, who became CEO in December 2020, said he was absolutely convinced that Ford needed to transform.

The software challenge

Many automotive executives recognize that one of Tesla’s key strengths is being way ahead of other automakers in developing the software that runs its engines, manages its batteries, and entertains drivers and passengers. Partly as a result of this, Silicon Valley-born Tesla makes cars that go farther on one battery charge than cars made by almost any other brand.

For Farley, it was so important for Ford to bolster its software that he turned to one of the leading names in automotive technology, Doug Field, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Apple.

In an interview, Field, who earlier in his career worked at Ford, said he was drawn to the chance to build a technology team at a company with a century of experience in engineering and manufacturing. “If we can combine them, that will be something to consider,” he said.

In March, Ford announced it was splitting into two divisions — one, Ford Blue, will continue to make internal combustion models and the other, Model E, led by Farley and Field, will develop electric vehicles.

Chips are a big concern. Shortages of these products have been disrupting car production around the world for more than a year. Outside the Dearborn plant, a few hundred gasoline-powered F-150 pickup trucks are parked, waiting for a smaller but crucial component — the device that controls its windshield wipers is delayed for lack of chips.

Before his test drive, Farley took an hour-long tour of Lighting’s assembly line, noting how much work remained.

Michael Johnson, who will bolt on Lightning’s suspension system, highlighted one of the core concerns many manufacturing workers have about electric vehicles: jobs. As these vehicles have fewer parts than conventional cars, they can be made by fewer workers. Johnson was specifically concerned about a pickup factory Ford is building in Tennessee, a state that has been less receptive to unions like the one representing workers in Dearborn.

“Is this plant going to be safe?” asked Johnson.

Farley replied that the Tennessee factory would build a different truck. He added that

Ford planned to start making the engines and axles for its electric vehicles, rather than buying them from suppliers. “So our own factories will be very busy,” he said.

Ford’s future depends on it.