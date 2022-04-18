Business

Forgotten money: New dates for consultations and withdrawals

According to the bank, it was necessary to extend the first stage of the program, as financial institutions updated the information and released more forgotten amounts to account holders.

THE Central Bank (BC) extended the deadline for consulting and withdrawing forgotten money through the Values ​​Receivable System. A new calendar has been released.

For that reason, the central bank guides all citizens to repeat the consultation procedure carried out by the site. It is worth mentioning that the amounts are usually returned within 12 business days after the request.

new calendar

Year of birth of the citizen or company release date
until 1947 March 28
1948 to 1954 March 29th
1955 to 1959 March 30th
1960 to 1963 March 31
1964 to 1967 april 1st
recap until 1967 April 2nd
1968 to 1971 April 4
1972 to 1975 April 5th
1976 to 1979 april 6
1980 to 1981 April 7th
1982 to 1983 april 8
recap until 1968 to 1983 9th April
1984 to 1985 11th of April
1986 to 1988 April 12th
1989 to 1992 April 13th
1993 to 1997 april 14
from 1988 April 15th
recap 1984 onwards april 16

Sources of forgotten values

In the first phase of the program, the values ​​being released come from the following situations:

  • Current or savings accounts closed and not withdrawn;
  • Undue collection of fees or credit obligations provided for in a term of commitment signed with the BC;
  • Shares of capital and apportionment of net surplus of credit union members;
  • Extinct consortium groups.

It is worth remembering that a new round will be released soon. Therefore, the site will be updated for new queries. On that occasion, the following sources of funds will be included:

  • Undue charges of fees or credit obligations not provided for in the term of commitment;
  • Closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;
  • Accounts closed at brokers and securities dealers;
  • Other situations that result in amounts to be returned, recognized by financial institutions.

See how to consult and withdraw your forgotten money

Check step by step:

  1. Access the website on the new date released by BC. Those who forgot the date can repeat the process on the day indicated for recapping;
  2. When entering the site, simply login with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level). If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he/she must register immediately or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) on the Gov.br website or application. The Central Bank advises the account holder not to create an account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption;
  3. Read and accept the disclaimer;
  4. Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable. The first stage of the query only reported the existence of amounts receivable, without providing details.

Finally, you must click on one of the options indicated by the system to perform the rescue:

  • “Request here”: to return the amount via Pix within 12 business days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys and provide personal data and save the protocol number, in case he needs to contact the institution.
  • “Request via institution”: the financial institution does not offer a return via Pix. The user must contact the telephone or e-mail provided to arrange the withdrawal method with the institution.

