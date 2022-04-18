Former Cruzeiro, Vitor Roque debuts in defeat of Athletico and makes good plays

Vitor Roque, 17, made his debut for Athletico-PR this Sunday (17), in a 1-0 defeat to Atltico, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. The player was selected by coach Fbio Carille in the final 15 minutes, replacing Orejuela, who was also former Cruzeiro, and helped improve Furaco’s offensive production.

Vitor Roque was the biggest investment in Athletico’s history. The club from Paraná deposited R$ 24 million in court to take away the young promise of Cruzeiro. This was the amount of his termination penalty established in the contract with Raposa.

Cruise goes to Justice for higher value

This year, Vitor Roque had already played 11 games for Cruzeiro, in which he scored six goals and provided an assist. The boy was pointed out by coach Paulo Pezzolano as a key player in the Series B campaign aimed at access.

Cruzeiro is claiming in court an amount above the R$ 24 million paid by Athletico-PR for the economic rights of striker Vitor Roque. The amount corresponds to the indemnity clause based on the athlete’s salary of R$ 12 thousand multiplied by 2 thousand.

In an interview recorded on Thursday, the executive director of Cruzeiro, Pedro Martins, said that the club is “easy” with the arguments to request a greater fine for the 17-year-old, seen with the potential to play in European football and in the Seleo. Brazilian.

“The club intends to judicialize the facts. We are very calm and comfortable with all the legal arguments that exist. And Cruzeiro seeks its rights in court to receive the fine that is correct,” he declared.

Vitor Roque percentages

Cruzeiro held 50% of the economic rights of Vitor Roque, a player revealed in America.

The clubs clashed in court in February 2019, when Vitor, then 14 years old, did not reappear for training in America after receiving a proposal to join the Cruzeiro base.

Three months later, Cruzeiro and America reached an agreement to share Roque’s rights as soon as he signed his first professional contract, in February 2021.

Thus, if the amount of R$ 24 million is confirmed by the court, Coelho will be entitled to R$ 8.4 million (35%), while Raposa will have R$ 12 million (50%). The player’s family will receive R$ 3.6 million (15%).