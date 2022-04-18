Former Flamengo coach Reinaldo Rueda is fired from the Colombian national team | international football

Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda could not resist the failure in the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar and was sacked from the national team this Monday.

Colombia finished the South America qualifiers in sixth place, with 23 points, just one behind Peru, who managed to qualify to compete in the world playoffs, in search of a spot for the World Cup at the end of the year. The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) announced that the entire coaching staff was fired along with the coach.

– The Executive Committee (of the FCF) will analyze and evaluate the existing options or that may exist, in order to determine who should assume the technical direction of our team in the near future – reads an excerpt from the federation’s note on the departure of the technician.

Rueda, 64, took over the Colombian team in January last year after a poor start to the South American Qualifiers under Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, with just one victory in the first four games.

In his third spell with the Colombian national team, Rueda debuted in June 2021 with a significant 3-0 victory away from home over the Peruvian national team, the same one that ended Colombia’s hopes of going to the Cup at the end of the campaign. The return campaign was decisive for the failure: Rueda’s team went without scoring six games in a row, accumulating three defeats and three draws between the 11th and 16th rounds.