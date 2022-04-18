Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori Hospitalized in Lima | World

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was hospitalized as a precaution on Sunday (17) after suffering decompensation due to a heart problem, said prison authorities.

Fujimori, 83 years old and imprisoned for 15 years, had a drop in blood pressure and began to have atrial fibrillation at dawn, according to sources close to him.

A similar situation saw him urgently hospitalized on March 3, when he also suffered a severe arrhythmia that raised fears for his life. Eleven days later, he was discharged and returned to the police base, where he is the only prisoner.

The former Peruvian president is serving a 25-year sentence for the death of 25 people in two massacres carried out by an army commando as part of the so-called war on terrorism (1980-2000): Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992), where death squads made up of the military killed 25 people, including a child, in an alleged anti-terrorist operation during his government (1990-2000).

These massacres were classified as crimes against humanity because they were considered aggravated homicides, serious injuries and aggravated kidnapping, according to judgments of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2001 and 2006.

In 2017, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted Fujimori a pardon. However, ten months later, the Justice annulled the act of Kuczynski.

His new health crisis comes a week after the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ordered Peru to “refrain from implementing” a decision by its highest court that restored a 2017 pardon that authorized the release of former President Alberto Fujimori.