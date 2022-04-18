Free from injuries, Veron gains space and has the longest streak of games in the Palmeiras squad | palm trees

Gabriel Veron is one of the main hopes of fans for the future of Palmeiras. However, since rising to pro at the end of 2019, the striker has suffered from injuries and has never really managed to establish himself in the team.

But in 2022 this has been different. And the 19-year-old has been gaining more and more space with coach Abel Ferreira.

Currently, Veron is the player with the longest streak in the squad, having participated in the last ten games of Verdão.

Gabriel Veron during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy

And he was a starter in the most recent ones, against Independiente Petrolero, for Libertadores, and Goiás, for the Brasileirão – in this one, Abel didn’t spare anyone and decided to start him from the beginning.

The coach explained the option and praised Gabriel Veron’s moment.

– My role, meritocracy. Navarro played a fantastic game at home, it’s normal to receive an opportunity, as well as Veron. Normal for players to show. If you deliver me consistently is what we want – he said.

Veron participated in 19 of the 24 games he played in 2022. If he remains injury-free and maintains his average, he will play much more than in previous seasons, having played 37 times in 2020 and only 20 in 2021.

Despite increasing his frequency in matches, Gabriel Veron is still looking for his first goal this year. He has been alternating his role in attack as a winger and centre-forward.

The next opportunity for the boy to break this fast will be on Wednesday, when Palmeiras will face Flamengo, at Maracanã, at 7:30 pm (GMT), for the Brasileirão.

