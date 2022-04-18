Gabriel Boric’s disapproval reaches 50% and exceeds approval for the first time, according to research

According to the poll, the increase in disapproval is a fact that had not been observed in its predecessors.
NRA – The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, reached 50% of disapproval and surpasses, for the first time, the approval rate, of 40%, according to a survey published this Sunday (17), by the Cadem Institute.
According to the poll, the increase in disapproval “is a fact that had not been observed in its predecessors”.
Likewise, the survey details that Boric’s approval was higher only among young people (46%), those who voted in favor in the plebiscite (59%), those identified with the left (72%) and voters of the president ( 68%).
The disapproval showed an increase of 30 percentage points since March 18, when the poll began measuring Boric’s performance.
In addition, the perception that the country “is on the right track” dropped 17 points to 33%, while 57% of respondents consider that Chile’s main economic problem is inflation.
Regarding the Constitutional Convention, 45% assured that they will reject the new Constitution in the plebiscite, while 38% will approve it and 17% have not responded.
Meanwhile, trust in the Constitutional Convention dropped from 46 to 44% and distrust increased from 52 to 54%.
