Galaxy A22 5G released in Brazil with 90 Hz screen, big battery and more; see the price

Samsung made official this Monday (18) the arrival of the Galaxy A22 5G in the Brazilian market, a model that integrates the ecosystem of intermediate cell phones of the South Korean giant and focuses on offering 5G connectivity to users who prioritize this novelty in more affordable devices. . Although it is a more complete version as opposed to the Galaxy A22 4G, the newly launched one shows that it shares some characteristics of its older “brother”, especially in terms of appearance.

















economy and market

18 Apr

















economy and market

18 Apr



Design, screen and more

Keeping the design found in the standard version, Galaxy A22 5G has a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2048 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and the infamous teardrop notch at the top that houses the 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, an improved set compared to the 4G variant. On the back, the smartphone sports a triple system of cameras arranged on a square structure that also houses the LED flash. The primary sensor has 48 MP of resolution followed by an ultrawide and depth lens with 5 MP and 2 MP, respectively.

Moving on to the internal hardware, Samsung’s newly launched mid-range is powered by the platform MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) — up to 2.2 GHz octa-core with 7 nm lithography — working in partnership with the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and has 4 GB of RAM for background processes. The Galaxy A22 5G’s connectivity includes support for Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fifth-generation mobile networks, a novelty that has been gaining ground among the company’s cell phones in this category.

Energy demand is met by the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging in USB Type-C format.

The operating system is Android 11 under the One UI 3.1 interface.

price and availability

The Galaxy A22 5G arrives in the Brazilian market with suggested price from R$ 1,999 and availability in white and gray in a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

technical sheet









6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Drop notch and 90 Hz rate

MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform

Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G

5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dimensions: 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm

Weight: 203g

offers

















Samsung Galaxy A22 5G





To compare















See also

Interested in Samsung’s new smartphone? Do you intend to invest in this version? Tell us, comment! *Cover image: Samsung Galaxy A22.