Garone: “How far does Zé Ricardo’s guilt go in Vasco?”

It is common in football to give credit for victories to players and blame for defeats to coaches. It’s like that most of the time: heroes on the field, villains on the bench. What causes, in many opportunities, exaggerations in the evaluations. But not always. There are cases, like that of Zé Ricardo no Vasco, where the criticisms hit the right target.

You see, it’s not just a matter of results – although those are also bad – but of performance. Mostly collective. Those who watch Vasco’s games are faced with a static, slow and predictable team.

That Cruz-Maltino lacks pieces, no one disputes. Reinforcements, as the name suggests, would certainly be welcome to the club. In Vasco and in any other, obviously. This, however, is the reality of the 20 teams in Serie B, not an exclusivity of the Vasco squad. As is the reality of Ferroviária, Juazeirense, Bangu, Portuguesa and Audax, among other opponents that made life difficult for Zé’s men in 2022.

What stands out today in São Januário, in comparison with its equally fragile competitors, is the team’s lack of ideas. Something that comes from the coach and his coaching staff. Without Nenê’s set piece and the occasional flash from the midfielder, the team wouldn’t tickle their rivals.

And that’s not just an opinion, it’s a fact: of the 15 finishes that came through passes in the first two games of the Segundana, eight were assists from shirt 10 – including Raniel’s goal over CRB, this Saturday, and the corner which generated the striker’s goal against Vila Nova, in the debut. Nenê was the only Vasco to serve a teammate more than once in these rounds.

Despite being the 4th team that most exchanged passes so far (692) and having the 4th highest average ball possession (56.2%), Vasco de Zé Ricardo is only 11th in shots (22). And most of these conclusions came from crosses – almost always from Nenê -, so much so that it is the 2nd team that has raised the most balls to the area so far (60 times). It is the age-old difficulty of transforming possession into offensive aggression.

In Carioca and in the Copa do Brasil it was no different. It has been a constant for the year.

The numbers show a tactical limitation, not a technical one – although this also exists. It’s not a matter of unproductiveness due to errors in passes or finishing, but a lack of game variation, movement, more worked plays, approaches… Even lifts need improvement in construction, since they are hardly sees a player reaching the bottom to cross, almost always the balls come out of the middle, facilitating the cut. As well as the 77 launches (3rd largest brand) make the transition difficult.

Vasco de Zé Ricardo continues to be a great void of ideas reflected in the numbers and, mainly, in the field.

* With numbers from Footstats