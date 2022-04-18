German celebrates first goal for Inter in farewell to D’Ale: “There was no better moment” | International

The game that marked D’Alessandro’s departure from football had Inter won 2-1 against Fortaleza on Sunday night, in Beira-Rio. The triumph came in the 44th minute of the second half, with a goal by Alemão, his first with the colored shirt.

Coming from Avaí, after a loan spell at Novo Hamburgo in the last Gauchão, Alemão made his fourth game with the colorada shirt, all coming off the bench. Against Fortaleza, he replaced Wesley Moraes and needed 13 minutes on the field to score the winning goal.

From a Colorado family, as he said, Alemão was thrilled with the first goal for the club, which gave the victory in D’Alessandro’s farewell. The Argentine, by the way, had scored the equalizing goal, still in the first half, right after the team left behind on the scoreboard, with a goal from Yago Pikachu, from a penalty.

– There was no better time for that first goal to come out, it was already hitting the post a few games ago, even more in the farewell of the man (D’Alessandro). I’m extremely happy, thank God a lot for that first goal and now keep my feet on the ground, working to conquer more things – declared the striker after the match.

See too

+ Waiting for Mano, Inter has a week to define a new coach

+ D’Ale shines “different star” in the final act of his career

1 of 1 Alexandre Alemão, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional Alexandre Alemão, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

Inter’s victory came at a time of changes at the club. It was the first game after the dismissal of Cacique Medina, who could not resist the team’s recent bad results. In addition, the team won again after three games. Even so, the striker highlighted the work of the former coach.

– Professor Medina’s work was being done, unfortunately he ended up leaving, but the work was done. I also arrived a short time ago, but I think it’s down to earth, a lot of strength, today the game demanded a lot of that, and we managed to bring this victory to our fan – he added.