Globo reporter stabbed already walks through hospital corridor

Gabriel Luiz, a reporter for TV Globo from Brasília, who was stabbed on the night of last Thursday, April 14, shows a good evolution in his health condition after being extubated. According to the doctors, the journalist is already awake, lucid and conscious.

Friends and family said the reporter is also chatting, showing good humor and even “making jokes.” Although the news is encouraging, Gabriel must still remain in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for two more days. Afterwards, he will continue to recover while still in the hospital. So far, there is no forecast of a rise.

On Friday, April 15, at a press conference, the Civil Police of the Federal District stated that it is investigating the case as an attempted robbery, which is robbery followed by death, ruling out any other type of hypothesis.

The two men involved in the attack on Gabriel Luiz, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, confessed to the crime in testimony. “There were two suspects. This is an attempted robbery. This was also evident for us and it is important that we put it here. There was the subtraction of the portfolio, in which there were values ​​in reais. […] Thus discarding the other lines of investigation that also appeared throughout the day”, said delegate Petter Ranquetat.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Gabriel Luiz, a TV Globo reporter in Brasília, was stabbed on the night of last Thursday, April 14, in the parking lot near where he lives, in the Federal District. The information is from the G1 portal. According to the publication, the journalist was hit by several blows and is hospitalized in a serious condition at Hospital de Base do DF (HBDF).

According to information, security cameras recorded the approach of two suspects, who surrounded Gabriel Luiz and attacked him. The doorman of the building where the journalist lives said that the reporter was leaving the house in the direction of a nearby shop. Gabriel was hit in several parts of the body: abdomen, chest and leg. Police are investigating the motive for the crime.

Also according to G1, Gabriel was rescued after asking neighbors for help. He was taken to the Hospital de Base do DF and was conscious. On the morning of this Friday, April 15, the reporter’s family told the portal that Gabriel underwent surgery and that the doctors managed to contain all the bleeding. The reporter also underwent surgery on his hand.

THE TV Globo spoke about the case. Read the note in full:

“Globo deeply regrets what happened and offers unrestricted solidarity to Gabriel Luiz and his family, to whom it will give all the help necessary for him to fully recover. Globo thanks the police for their prompt action, which led to the arrest of the two suspects, the SAMU and firefighters, who were quick and efficient in first aid, and the SUS, especially the medical team at the Hospital de Base de Brasília, who was extremely skilled in the surgeries that Gabriel underwent. Globo’s journalism will continue to follow the developments of the crime in the courts”

