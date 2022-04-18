‘Gluva do Cruzeiro’: registered with the IDB, Luvannor announced as a reinforcement

photo: reproduction Henrique Luvannor was announced by Cruzeiro this Monday (18) Cruzeiro announced on Monday (18) the signing of striker Henrique Luvannor, 31, who made his career in Europe and was last at Al Taawon, in Saudi Arabia.

The miners used good humor to make their newest reinforcement official (watch the video below). “Luva de Cruzeiro”, wrote the club, referring to ‘Luva de Pedreiro’, a content producer that has gone viral in recent months with football videos on social media. Iran Ferreira, 20, owner of the board ‘receive’.

In addition to the announcement, Cruzeiro has also secured Luvannor’s subscription to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)’s Daily News Bulletin (BID). In this way, the striker meets legal conditions to debut for Raposa next Saturday (23), against Tombense, at 7 pm, for the 3rd round of Serie B.

In a recent interview with supersports, Luvannor stated that he would need just one week of work to get back in top physical shape. “I was training at Al-Sharjah, keeping my physical shape. I don’t think it will take much (time). I think a week of work, a lot of focus and dedication will help me a lot to be with the group”, said on April 8th.

history

Unknown to the Brazilian public, striker Henrique Luvannor, 31, was born in Campo Maior, Piau, and naturalized Moldovan. He has already acted in some opportunities for the selection of that country.

His first season in Eastern Europe was with Sheriff, in 2011/12, when he scored 8 goals in 19 games. Levannor, who works on the edges of the field, also visited Shabab Dubai, Al Ahli and Al Wahda, all from the United Arab Emirates. In 2020, he returned to Sheriff, where he left in 2022 to settle with Al Taawon.