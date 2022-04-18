‘Gluva do Cruzeiro’: registered with the IDB, Luvannor announced as a reinforcement
Cruzeiro announced on Monday (18) the signing of striker Henrique Luvannor, 31, who made his career in Europe and was last at Al Taawon, in Saudi Arabia.
In addition to the announcement, Cruzeiro has also secured Luvannor’s subscription to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)’s Daily News Bulletin (BID). In this way, the striker meets legal conditions to debut for Raposa next Saturday (23), against Tombense, at 7 pm, for the 3rd round of Serie B.
history
Unknown to the Brazilian public, striker Henrique Luvannor, 31, was born in Campo Maior, Piau, and naturalized Moldovan. He has already acted in some opportunities for the selection of that country.
His first season in Eastern Europe was with Sheriff, in 2011/12, when he scored 8 goals in 19 games. Levannor, who works on the edges of the field, also visited Shabab Dubai, Al Ahli and Al Wahda, all from the United Arab Emirates. In 2020, he returned to Sheriff, where he left in 2022 to settle with Al Taawon.