Goldman Sachs warns of possible US economic recession

Bank of Wall Street predicts a 35% chance of a recession in the US economy over the next two years.

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – The Federal Reserve (Fed) will face a difficult task in tightening monetary policy enough to cool inflation without causing a US recession, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote on Sunday in a report. released by Bloomberg. The analyst sees the chances of economic contraction at around 35% in the next two years.

According to the report, the regulatory body’s main challenge is closing the gap in what is an abundant supply of jobs but a scarce supply of labor. The Fed also needs to slow wage growth at a pace consistent with its 2% inflation target, tightening financial conditions enough to reduce job vacancies without dramatically increasing unemployment.

Achieving a so-called soft landing can be difficult, because historically large declines in the gap between jobs and workers in the United States have only occurred during recessions, Hatzius said. “Taken at face value, these historic patterns suggest the Fed faces a difficult road to a soft landing.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

However, the chief economist said a recession is not inevitable because post-Covid-19 normalizations in labor supply and durable goods prices will help the Federal Reserve. According to the expert, there are more examples of other countries in the group of ten advanced economies that have achieved such a smooth landing.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to Hatzius, 11 of the 14 tightening cycles in the United States since World War II have been followed by a two-year recession. However, only eight of those can be partially attributed to the Fed’s tightness — and soft or “not-so-soft” landings have been more common in recent times, he said. The economist predicted the chances of a US recession in the next 12 months at around 15%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING