Government opens the possibility of tender and readjustment in 2023

The government used the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) to signal public servants, who are moving to try salary readjustments later this year.

The text does not contain any ban on competition or server readjustment, according to the special secretary for Government Relations of the Civil House, Bruno Grossi, on the podcast “Backstage of the Civil House”, made by the Ministry itself.

Grossi acknowledges that this year “is the last year of this president’s term”, but points out that, with permission, “a possibility” is created.

One of the cost containment measures during the Covid-19 pandemic was the ban on public tenders, except in cases of vacancy, until the end of 2022.

In addition, the government’s signal comes after the most mobilized categories, such as the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank, speak out against a linear readjustment of 5% for all public servants.

The movement between civil servants began after Jair Bolsonaro promised a raise only for federal career police officers. The differentiation outraged other servers, who mobilized to ask for salary readjustments.

