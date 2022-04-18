Business

Government opens the possibility of tender and readjustment in 2023

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

The government used the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) to signal public servants, who are moving to try salary readjustments later this year.

The text does not contain any ban on competition or server readjustment, according to the special secretary for Government Relations of the Civil House, Bruno Grossi, on the podcast “Backstage of the Civil House”, made by the Ministry itself.

Grossi acknowledges that this year “is the last year of this president’s term”, but points out that, with permission, “a possibility” is created.

One of the cost containment measures during the Covid-19 pandemic was the ban on public tenders, except in cases of vacancy, until the end of 2022.

In addition, the government’s signal comes after the most mobilized categories, such as the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank, speak out against a linear readjustment of 5% for all public servants.

The movement between civil servants began after Jair Bolsonaro promised a raise only for federal career police officers. The differentiation outraged other servers, who mobilized to ask for salary readjustments.

Have you read all the notes and articles in the column today? Click here.

Follow the column on twitter and on Instagram so you don’t miss a thing.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

HP stock (HPQB34) soars more than 15% after Warren Buffett buys $4.2 billion stake in the company

2 weeks ago

Auctions offer discounts of up to 80% on real estate, but there are risks

1 day ago

Gas station owners react to Bolsonaro who threatens to notify them to reduce price and warn: gasoline is not regulated

March 14, 2022

War affects fertilizer cost; producer predicts reduction in planting

February 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button