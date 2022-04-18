Government proposes a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 in 2023, without readjustment above inflation

The federal government proposed a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 for 2023, a value without real adjustment as it only considers the correction for this year’s inflation projection measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

The adjustment is included in the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO) of 2023, presented by the government on Thursday (14), on the last day of the legal deadline.

The document also projects a minimum wage of BRL 1,337 in 2024 and BRL 1,378.00 in 2025 (currently, it is at BRL 1,212) and a growth in the real wage bill of 4.3% in 2023, 2.8% in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025.

Among the macroeconomic parameters, the PLDO 2023 foresees a rise in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 2.5% in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

For the INPC, the estimate is 3.3% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024 and 2025. The text provides for the same variations for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), considered the official inflation index. from the country.

The projection for the average Selic (basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy) was 10% next year, 7.7% in 2024 and 7.1% in 2025. The PLDO for 2023 also projects an average exchange rate of R$5 .30 in the next three years.

Primary surplus only in 2025

The government also proposed a deficit fiscal target of BRL 65.9 billion for 2023 and projected that the central government’s accounts will only return to the blue in 2025, after 11 consecutive years in the red. The number is equivalent to 0.63% of GDP.

According to the economic team’s calculations, in 2024 the deficit should be BRL 27.9 billion (0.25% of GDP) and in 2025 the surplus should be BRL 33.7 billion (0.28% of GDP, but on positive ground).

The central government figures include the results of the National Treasury, Social Security and the Central Bank, but do not incorporate public debt interest expenses.

The project also foresees a continuous reduction of space for government discretionary spending, due to the spending ceiling: BRL 108.231 billion in 2023, BRL 93.764 billion in 2024 and BRL 76.698 billion in 2025.

The INSS hole should be R$ 297.465 billion in 2023, R$ 314.668 billion in 2024 and R$ 342.301 billion in 2025.

* With information from Agência Estado and Reuters

