GR Corolla vs GR Yaris. Where did the extra 43 hp come from?

The new Toyota GR Corolla it is one of the cars of the moment and the excitement is understandable, even though we know that, most likely and unfortunately, we will not see it on this side of the Atlantic.

After all, it is a hot hatch with more than 300 hp, all-wheel drive and manual gearbox, it invokes the «spirit» of the rally machines that made us dream in the 90s and the turn of the century.

And given its proximity to the exceptional GR Yaris — a true homologation special — expectations could only soar into the stratosphere.

SEE ALSO: It is the world’s first electric turbo. How Mercedes-AMG technology works

Just three cylinders?

However, this aggressive set comes with an unusual engine: the G16E-GTS. A turbocharged in-line three-cylinder just over 1600 cm3 would probably not be the first choice to equip a hot hatch of this caliber — potential rivals, such as the Volkswagen Golf R, resort to larger blocks of four cylinders and 2.0 l capacity.

But despite the deficit in the number of cylinders and displacement, we have already seen the potential of this furious three-cylinder in the GR Yaris — which you can remember in the video below — and so we know that, despite being small, the «firepower» is all there and recommends up.

But the GR Corolla is bigger and heavier — 1474 kg against 1355 kg (EU), practically 120 kg more — so the engineers at Toyota Gazoo Racing focused on extracting even more power from the G16E-GTS to compensate for the additional ballast.

The result? A significant increase in power of 43 hp, rising from 261 hp in the GR Yaris to 304 hp in the GR Corolla.

The declared 304 hp still makes the GR Corolla the most powerful three-cylinder in the world, «stealing» the title from the GR Yaris — this is until the Koenigsegg Gemera’s Tiny Friendly Giant arrives in production, with a colossal 600 hp extracted from a small 2, 0 l

And the added power also gives the GR Corolla a slightly more favorable power-to-weight ratio than the GR Yaris: 4.84 kg/hp versus 5.19 kg/hp.

Other numbers to highlight? Not only the very high 188 hp/l of specific power, but the fact that each cylinder of the G16E-GTS in the GR Corolla delivers more than 100 hp putting it on par with the… W16 tetraturbo in the Bugatti Chiron!

The truth is that there are not many engines that surpass these numbers and when there are, they are most likely to equip more exotic machines than a «simple» one. hot hatch — except for the also phenomenal M 139 from AMG — which shows how special this G16E-GTS is.

How did they add 43 hp?

Well… «chipping him» wouldn’t be enough. Modifications to the G16E-GTS went further, not only to continue to comply with anti-pollution and anti-noise standards, but also to ensure the durability and mechanical reliability for which Toyota is renowned. And for more in a machine that was made to be «abused».

These modifications are not apparent, as we can see in the table below. Everything seems to remain the same between the two versions of the three-cylinder, with the exception of the power and torque values.

G16E-GTS GR Yaris GR Corolla Block/Head Material Aluminum / Aluminum Cylinders/Displacement 3 cylinders in line/1618 cm3 Diameter/Stroke 87.5 mm/89.7 mm power 261 hp at 6500 rpm 304 hp at 6500 rpm Binary 360 Nm between 3000-4600 rpm 370 Nm between 3000-5550 rpm Compression ratio 10.5:1 Distribution 2 acc; 4 valves per cylinder; 12 valves Food Mixed injection: direct and indirect; Turbocharger; intercooler turbocharger IHI VB43 (ball bearing turbo)

Toyota also did not “help” much in this “spot the differences” exercise, but promised to provide more detailed information as the GR Corolla goes on sale in North America approaches. However, we already know a few things.

The main “suspect” for the increase in power would always have to go through the turbocharger. The GR Corolla apparently comes with the same ball-bearing turbo integrated into the GR Yaris’ exhaust manifolds, but according to Toyota Gazoo Racing’s statements to Top Gear, the boost pressure is 10% higher. Now knowing that the GR Yaris has 1.4 bar of pressure, the GR Corolla should have around 1.54 bar.

It didn’t stop there. The GR Corolla’s G16E-GTS gained new, stronger pistons courtesy of a distinct (unspecified) metal alloy. Also the exhaust valves have grown and have been strengthened and supplemented with firmer springs. The oil cooler has also been upgraded to better handle the new numbers.

To finish this cocktail we have the three-pipe exhaust system, a topic we’ve already covered in Automotive Reason — follow the link below. This allows a lower back pressure of the exhaust gases, which improves the “breathing” of the three-cylinder and contributes to the increase in power.

What stays the same?

Like the GR Yaris, the GR Corolla’s three-cylinder has oil jet-cooled pistons, hollow camshafts, partially machined intake ports and has dual fuel injection systems (direct and indirect injection).

The truth is that the starting point for the GR Corolla’s engine was, in itself, quite high and if Toyota had decided to keep it all the same I don’t think anyone would criticize it.

But they didn’t miss the opportunity to further explore the potential of this great little engine that, despite being still very recent, promises to be one of the big ones — and last? — combustion engines of the decade.