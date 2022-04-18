Greatest champion, Cruzeiro tries to overcome recent campaigns in the Copa do Brasil

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro beat Tuntum 3-0 in a single game of the second phase of the Copa do Brasil

Biggest champion of the Copa do Brasil, with six titles, Cruzeiro will try to overcome the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, when they were eliminated in the third phase by CRB and Juazeirense. The 2022 rival is Remo, whose first match will be this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Baeno stadium, in Belm-PA. The return date has not yet been confirmed by the CBF, but it should take place on May 11 or 12, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

In 2020, Fox left the tournament without winning a single match. In their debut, they advanced against So Raimundo-RR with a 2-2 draw. In the second phase, they passed Boa Esporte on penalties (5-4) after 1-1 in normal time. Then, it was defeated by CRB 2-0, in Mineiro, and was 1-1 at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei.

In 2021, Cruzeiro faced So Raimundo-RR again in the first phase and again qualified with a draw, this time 1-1. Then, they beat Amrica-RN 1-0, at Arena das Dunas, in Natal . In the third phase, they beat Juazeirense in the first game, by 1 to 0, but lost in the return by the same score. In the penalty shootout, he suffered a 3-2 setback.

The flops of 2020 and 2021 departed from the club’s winning record in the tournament. In addition to the trophies in 1993, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2017 and 2018, the team was runner-up in 1998 and 2014 and reached the semifinals in 2005, 2016 and 2019.