Harry Jowsey, from “Playing with Fire”, shows “out” he received from Hailee Steinfeld by DM

Who has never been ignored by a famous in DM, cast the first stone! However, Harry Jowsey got dumped! Lol In a recent interview with E! News, the star of the first season of “Playing with Fire” revealed an unusual exchange of messages with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

“She doesn’t like me at all – nothing”said Harry. “I texted her because I saw there was an ‘accept message’ request, so she must have sent something and then cancelled. So I texted her. I said hi!’ [e] she instantly replied ‘No’”continued.

After the episode, Harry said he forwarded a voicemail asking what she had sent: “I was like, ‘I’m so confused! Why are you saying no? What did I do? I hurt you?'”. To make matters worse, the protagonist of “Pitch Perfect” responded with just a laugh.

“And then I started sending her pictures of my dog ​​because I’ve never been slapped in the face so hard. [Eu disse] ‘I know you hate me, but Bruce definitely deserves an answer’”, said. To which Hailee replied: “Hatred? Without hate”. He said the two have not spoken since then. Jeez!

But that wasn’t all… Harry said he also tried to text Saweetie and the rapper didn’t even bother to respond. People like us, right?!

Watch the interview:

Jowsey became famous when he participated in “Playing with Fire”, a reality show in which he met his ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago. The romance started on the Netflix show and moved into real life, but eventually came to an end in June 2020.

Recently, Khloé Kardashian made a point of quelling rumors that she would be dating Harry Jowsey. The gossip emerged on an Instagram page dedicated to the Kardashian-Jenner family, but True’s mom was categorical in denying possible involvement. Click here to check the details.