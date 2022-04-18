Hatter from Rio, Fernando Scarpa, super incensed by his work, wins a retrospective at the Fashion Museum, in Canela (RS)

“From Fundição à Forração” displays hats from various eras by the artist who has already produced accessories for major brands and TV Globo soap operas

The retrospective exhibition ‘From Fundição à Forração’, which begins this Thursday (14), at the Canela Fashion Museum, presents pieces that narrate the artist’s empirical experience Fernando Scarpa in the craft of headgear and its evolution through various techniques. The artist overcomes the lack of an aviamentos industry in Brazil aimed at making hats, as there was in the recent past, until 1960, when the hat ceased to be an indispensable piece of clothing.

The show displays models influenced by several decades. In the creation process, Scarpa appropriated materials destined for other purposes, which were creatively adapted and made possible the construction of other pieces, conceptualized by him as “Funição e Forração”.

“In the casting technique, the base for the construction of the hat is the ‘Scotland’ interfacing. The technique produces a texture that is rigid and, at the same time, light to use. Wet, soaped and added with tissue paper, the interlining is applied to wooden molds. Unusual materials are also incorporated into the technique, including products used in civil construction. The result of this process is the casting of pieces called brims and cups that, together or separately, decorated with bows, veils, flowers and feathers, build the architecture of the hat’, details Fernando.

“Initially, buriti straw was melted in wooden moulds. Subsequently, the technique was adapted for the making of dress hats with cotton and silk fabrics structured with Scotland interfacing and tissue paper, which produce a rigid and light texture for use”.

Currently, Scarpa develops the technique of modeling carnauba straw cones that, coated with fabric, are part of the process he calls ‘lining’, since it uses a pre-existing base. The difference between the two techniques – casting and lining – is in the raw material for structuring the hat and both are part of the exhibition to be presented to the public. The project ‘From Foundry to Forração’ tells the experimental trajectory of a headgear professional through four decades – between comings and goings in the craft. The exhibition presents pieces made in different times and in the current moment, when the hatter found in carnauba straw the possibility to build delicate pieces on a thick straw base, in contrast to the light appearance of the ready-made hat.

Together, these works form a striking, romantic and delicate whole for the observer and, at the same time, bring to the artist and audience the dimension of evolution and creative diversity. The retrospective also seeks to satisfy the observer’s curiosity about how to create or invent a hat.

about the artist

Fernando Scarpa is a self-taught artist who started in the hat trade in 1980, at the Hippie Fair in Ipanema, internationally known as a stronghold of the best artisans in Rio de Janeiro for decades. He established himself as a businessman by opening the Hat Workshop around the same time. The company supplied large fashion stores such as Mesbla, Casa Sloper, Chocolate, Lab Coque, O Bicho Comeu, among others. The studio was also dedicated to making hats for weddings, theater and Rede Globo soap operas. The artist has a degree in Psychology and works in parallel with the hatter. ‘From Fundição à Forração’ is his first exhibition.

Fashion Museum Highligts

THE Fashion Museumlocated in Lower leg (RS), which tells the story of women’s clothing through 4 thousand years. It all came from a desire of the stylist Milka Wolff to make an aesthetic reconstruction of different eras, with emphasis on replicas of queens and princesses’ dresses. Who do not love?

Right at the entrance, we can see the beginning of weaving with seamless cotton clothes made by hand by the Egyptians. Then comes the work of the Assyrian and Babylonian peoples; Persians; Greeks; Romans; Middle Ages until the Enlightenment. Highlight for the Renaissance, a perfectionist period with fashion inspired by paintings by Rafael and Leonardo da Vinci in which women wore voluminous dresses, weighing an average of 12 to 13 kilos. the dress of Marie Antoinette It took three months to make. A tour of the Napoleonic Era portrays the luxury of the royals of the time. The Belle Époque section, in the late 19th century, added countless details to women’s fashion, with lots of ruffles, pleats and braiding.

According to stylist Milka Wolff, “after observing around the world, that there was no museum of fashion, one day I would be able to face a challenge of this magnitude: to provide this great enterprise to the world, a legacy to which I dedicated myself with great love, for all those who love beauty and are interested in culture and knowledge”. Considered a landmark on the world stage, the collection contains hundreds of pieces created by professionals with the aim of making the clothes as similar as possible to the original pieces, distributed in various environments with production of light, scenography and sound: 20 scenarios of historical moments from the 2000s BC to the 21st century. In addition to the clothing, the scenography includes chandeliers, original tapestries depicting the period.

Three other exhibitions are present at the Fashion Museum, in Canela: Puppen Festival (a collection of rag dolls with looks signed by great international designers, such as Gucci, Kenzo and Saint Laurent); Cinema Divas with 13 models used by actresses that marked an era, such as Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Julia Roberts, Marilyn Monroe and even our Carmen Miranda. The third exhibition called Trajetória aims at the personal and professional path of the Rio Grande do Sul fashion designer Milka Wolff with her brand.

At the MUM there is also an exclusive section with 10 faithful copies of the dresses that were auctioned in the presence of Lady Di in 1997 at Christie’s in New York. Stylist Milka was there and received a book signed by the princess. Lux!!!!!!