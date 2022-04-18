Hopi Hari is prevented by Justice from paying creditors of the judicial recovery plan

The park Hopi Hari is legally prevented from making payments to its creditors due to a decision by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), which suspended in mid-March the approval of the company’s recovery plan. The ban includes holders of labor credits that were being paid even before the approval of the plan.

Park administrators informed that the suspension of payments occurred with the granting of an injunction submitted by creditors Alpha Consultoria and Banco Bradesco, which would have non-preferred credit of R$ 528 thousand.

Hopi Hari’s creditors who approved the plan at a meeting in February have about R$400 million to be received. According to the company’s management, the park tried to pay labor creditors, based on a first-instance court permission, and managed to get some credits made. However, the decision of the judge, and of second instance, prevented the continuity of payments.

In an official statement, Hopi Hari regretted the situation and clarified that its lawyers are trying to reverse the “monocratic decision that suspended the approval of its recovery plan”. The company expects the resumption of payments in compliance with the judicial recovery plan as soon as possible.

Judicial recovery

In judicial reorganization since 2016, Hopi Hari has been seeking, since February this year, to prove its fiscal regularity, at the risk of having its bankruptcy declared. The plan’s approval in early 2022 was made possible by the green light given by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The institution is the biggest creditor of the park.

Inaugurated in 1999, the park was built with funds from the manager GP and four pension funds: Previ (Banco do Brasil employees), Petros (Petrobras), Funcef (Caixa Econômica Federal) and Sistel.