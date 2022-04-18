How being surrounded by models led to Zoë Kravitz suffering from bulimia and anorexia

Zoë Kravitz made her debut this year in the role of Catwoman, opposite Robert Pattison. Just over a month after the film debuted in Portugal in theaters, the latest in the Batman saga arrives this Monday on HBO Max.

The actress is something of a do-it-all: in addition to acting, she composes music and occasionally takes on the role of a model in advertising campaigns for various brands. Now he has debuted as the lead in the action sequel, succeeding Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway in the coveted role.

The dust on “The Batman” has not yet settled and Zoë Kravitz is already preparing another adventure: she wants to make her directorial debut. Her first film is called “Pussy Island” and has been in the works since 2017. With all the projects she has in her hands and her parents being musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, it was to be expected that Zoe would be prepared to deal with it. the fame. However, it wasn’t quite like that.

Zoë told Glamor UK that “getting this role was really, really scary.” “It’s one of those things I never considered could happen, until I got the call to meet Matt. [Reeves, o realizador] and audition. In addition to being surreal to be a part of something like this, it’s even rarer to be part of a project where the making of the film is as intense as getting out of it. That’s why I’m still a little in disbelief.

The exposure and intensity that she mentions were controlled with the same tools that the actress used to deal with other psychological problems she had in the past. “Everyone has their own journey. I felt pressure to get in a certain shape and struggled with eating disorders. Now, I found a balance. I can put my mental health and body firstr”, he says.

Started suffering from eating disorders at age 11

The singer also revealed what it was like to deal with eating disorders for more than a decade. After a happy childhood spent with her mother, with limited access to television and lots of outdoor play, Zoë moved in with her father. She came to be surrounded by celebrities and models, a change that had a big impact on her growth. The actress couldn’t deal with what she saw around her and began to put too much pressure on her image — at just 11 years old — to resemble that of the people she knew. This led to her becoming bulimic and anorexic.

Shortly thereafter, he moved to New York, which allowed him, at first, to be able to hide his condition. As soon as her parents found out she started going to therapy. However, he had to deal with suffering from the disease for about a decade. “I’m fine now,” she said. “But I am always vigilant. It is a disease that can always come back and I never allow myself to forget that.”

The actress reveals that she continues to go to therapy and stay mentally healthy., especially during periods of greater pressure, as was the period of recording the scenes of Catwoman. “It was a really intense time. In addition to playing one of the main characters, we filmed during Covid-19. It was heavy for everyone, we had to go through a lot. I tried to keep myself as healthy as possible, physically and psychologically. Finding balance was not always easy.”

In addition to the good reviews, “The Batman” has already more than tripled the initial budget of close to 200 million euros and became the most successful film at the box office in 2022. Recall NiT’s review of the film.