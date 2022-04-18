How Wagner Moura is transforming Hollywood for Brazilian artists – 04/18/2022

Since “Marighella”, Wagner Moura hasn’t stopped. At 45 years old, the actor born in Salvador, Bahia, is picking up one job after another, inside and outside Brazil. Set to debut on Apple TV+ alongside Elisabeth Moss in the series “Shining Girls”, Wagner has also wrapped filming on Joe and Anthony Russo’s upcoming film “The Gray Man” and is filming Alex Garland’s next feature, “Civil War”, before starting work on the future project by Kleber Mendonça Filho.

For Wagner, who chooses very well what he wants to do and has even turned down an offer for “Wonder Woman 1984”, the choice is, above all, the quality of the text.

In the series, which is inspired by the book “Illuminadas”, by Lauren Beukes, and arrives for streaming on April 29 with the first three episodes, Wagner plays reporter Dan Velazquez, a journalist from the Chicago Sun Times who follows the investigations of a murder.

Soon, he starts working in partnership with Kirby (Elizabeth Moss), the newspaper’s archivist who has a possible connection to the case, and can help solve the issue.

That is, of course, if she can remember exactly what happened, as her memory is pretty messed up since going through the trauma.

In ‘Shining Girls’, Wagner Moura plays reporter Dan Velazquez alongside Elisabeth Moss Image: Disclosure

“The first thing that caught my attention was the script, very well written. I thought it was a job that balanced the genres very well. There is a crime story, the femicide plot, and also a science fiction story with good characters. There’s a search for women’s empowerment, in the sense of putting one’s own life in place, and these two characters come together in a very beautiful way. They recognize the same wounds in each other, and I thought it was all great.”

Playing a journalist in “Shining Girls” was an opportunity for Wagner to return to the origins of his training and to give visibility to a profession that, according to the actor himself, gains even more relevance in an election year.

“I am a trained journalist. I believe that journalism, especially today, is a profession that is in a very difficult place, even more so with the advance of fake news and with people acquiring information through social networks. We are seeing world leaders discrediting the work of journalism, reporters being murdered for doing their jobs. I was happy to get that side back a little bit.”

Life after “Marighella”

Seu Jorge and Wagner Moura on the set of ‘Marighella’ Image: Disclosure

Released in theaters in November last year, with significant box office for the pandemic, the feature “Marighella” was Wagner Moura’s directorial debut.

Telling the story of the guerrilla to the current Brazil was an experience that marked the career of the Bahian artist, who is happy to return to the front of the canvas, but does not rule out taking the chair behind them once again.

“I am very happy with the impact and reception of ‘Marighella’. I’m an actor who directed a movie. I directed a few episodes of ‘Narcos’, I directed ‘Marighella’ and I was doing that for a while. The pandemic stopped everything, and in 2020 all I did was direct ‘Narcos’, it took me a year to finish two episodes. So I was glad that in 2021 I get back to my acting job, which is what I am. I’m super happy.”

Elisabeth Moss Stars, Producer and Director on ‘Shining Girls’ Image: Disclosure

On returning to direct, Moura reveals that even working alongside Elisabeth Moss inspired him. The actress, known for “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Mad Men” and Jordan Peele’s “Us”, is a producer, protagonist and even finds time to helm two episodes of “Shining Girls”.

“At the moment, I don’t have any projects in mind, but I intend to”, confesses the actor. “Working with Elisabeth Moss, I was watching and seeing her driving, being on stage and, at the same time, connected to everything behind the scenes. So, I was thinking about Selton [Mello]which also directs very well, and I think I’m going to want to do something with it, experience more of this challenge that is being able to be on stage and also directing.”

From Brasil to the world

Wagner Moura is not the first and will not be the last of Brazilian artists to establish a consolidated international career in large-scale films and series.

From Rodrigo Santoro (“Westworld) to Alice Braga (“The Suicide Squad”), the doors seem to be opening more and more. Fantastic”, the possibilities seem endless.

Wagner Moura in a scene from the movie ‘Sergio’, about the diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello Image: Disclosure

“I believe that we are managing to break the stereotype of Latin characters. And this is something unstoppable, because the reality is that we are part of something. In the United States, we are a large community, with political and social importance. Of course, we have to be represented as we are.”

For him, ensuring that the Latin characters seen in movies or on TV are increasingly complex and closer to reality — and, consequently, less caricatured — is a joint effort.

It’s up to us artists to fight for it. And, yes, rejecting caricatured characters, seeking this real space in the American industry.

Wagner Moura

rescue platforms

Wagner Moura played drug dealer Pablo Escobar in Netflix’s ‘Narcos’ Image: Disclosure/Netflix

With an international career largely marked by the presence of streaming platforms, Wagner Moura acted in films and series for Netflix (“Narcos”, “Sérgio”, “Wasp Network: Rede de Espões”), and now appears for the first time in a Apple series. For the actor, the presence of on-demand platforms plays a crucial role in giving greater visibility to artists who are outside the Hollywood axis.

“In Brazil, streaming is now saving the audiovisual. With Ancine broken and the total catastrophe that is Brazil today, especially in our cultural area with these unbelievable guys who are occupying positions of power, streaming is what secure the industry.”

For the actor, on-demand platforms have been a bridge for Brazilian artists to occupy new positions on the global stage.

“People are employed and working in Brazil within the audiovisual area thanks to these platforms, and this is something that has really changed the face of productions around the world. Today, the possibilities of seeing Brazilian actors working outside of Brazil increase because these borders are being broken.

When we made ‘Narcos’, our biggest concern was for Americans, whether they would want to see a series with subtitles. Today this is no longer a conversation. ‘Parasite’ won the best picture award at the Oscars, and this shows that the trend of this global market is only growing.

Wagner Moura

What’s next

Wagner Moura stars in new Apple series ‘Shining Girls’ Image: Publicity/Apple TV+

In addition to ‘Shining Girls’, Wagner Moura has other projects underway in his international career.

“Hidden Agent”

The film directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (from “Avengers: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame”) for Netflix also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas. In the story, Gosling plays a CIA mercenary who accidentally discovers the agency’s secrets and becomes a threat hunted around the world by international assassins.

“Civil War”

From director Alex Garland (“Ex_Machina: Artificial Instinct” and “Annihilation”), the film from production company A24 has Wagner Moura and Kirsten Dunst (“Attack of the Dogs”) as protagonists. Plot details, also written by Garland, are being kept under wraps, but the story is known to take place in the near future, in the United States.

New film by Kleber Mendonça Filho

There are still no details about the story, but Wagner Moura has already confirmed that he will be in the filmmaker’s new feature of “O Som ao Redor” and “Bacurau”, which has not yet started filming.