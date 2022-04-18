Hulk celebrates birth of daughter and prepares to return to Atltico

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Hulk published photo shortly after the birth of daughter Zaya

On Monday afternoon, Zaya was born, daughter of striker Hulk, from Atltico, with his wife Camila Angelo. The birth was registered at 15:22 (Brasilia time). Now, the player who went to Miami, in the United States, to accompany the birth, is getting ready to return to Galo.

Zaya was born 3,890 kg and 53.3 cm. On social media, the player celebrated the birth of his daughter. “Thank God for the blessed arrival of my princess Zaya,” he posted.

Now, Hulk has four children. In addition to Zaya, Ian’s father player, Tiago and Alice, all fruits of the player’s first marriage.

Hulk, now, prepares to return to the Atlantic. After missing the team against Athletico-PR, this Sunday, the striker should be in Cidade do Galo in the next few days. It is not yet known if he will be available to face Brasiliense, Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

The penthouse in Miami is just one of the luxuries of the Atlético striker. Hulk owns a mansion in Lagoa Santa, in Greater Belo Horizonte, several properties and developments in João Pessoa and also has a private plane valued at R$11 million.