Husband reveals how Nicole Kidman helped him overcome alcoholism – Monet

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Musician Keith Urban has revealed how his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, was instrumental in his struggle with alcoholism. The 54-year-old New Zealand artist has been married to the star of ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001) and ‘The Hours’ (2002) since 2006. They are parents to Sunday (13) and Faith (11). Urban spoke about the support he received from his partner in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.

Urban was first admitted to a rehab facility in 1998. He was admitted again in 2006, shortly after exchanging alliances with Kidman. He told in the interview with the Times how this second period in hospital was for the encouragement and encouragement of his wife.

Actress Nicole Kidman with her husband, musician Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith (Photo: Getty Images)

“Everyone does what they need to have fun. I ended up concluding that I was allergic [a álcool]. Someone asks me, ‘Do you have any allergies? What happened when you drink? ‘. I answer: ‘I end up handcuffed’”.

“I needed to find an alternative to my presence in the world. I feel very grateful that it didn’t change my music. I wrote a lot of my hits drunk. I wrote many of them sober. I feel very grateful for him [o alcoolismo] not having determined my creativity”.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Photo: Instagram)

In the same interview Urban also said that his alcoholism started in childhood, due to his contact with his alcoholic father: “My father was an alcoholic, so I grew up close to an alcoholic and it took me a long time to understand that I was also an alcoholic”.

In June 2021, when he celebrated 15 years of marriage to Kidman, Urban shared a photo of the two hugging and smiling in their pajamas. In the caption of the record, he wrote: “My life began when you said ‘yes’ 5,475 days ago.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Photo: Getty Images)

