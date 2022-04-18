Portuguese coach spoke about the conversation he had with the striker about his positioning on the field

This Saturday (16) Corinthians beat Avai 3-0, at Neo Química Arena, and continues with 100% success in the Brazilian Championship. Author of the three goals of the match, striker Róger Guedes revealed after the match that he had a conversation with coach Vítor Pereira about his positioning on the fieldand the Portuguese gave the arm to twist his shirt 9 and gave the player right.

The striker is the team’s top scorer in the season with 7 goals. Us 18thIn the games in which he was on the field, he ended up climbing more times centrally than at the end, where he had a good performance this Saturday. And during the press conference, Vítor Pereira spoke about the striker’s desire to play for the winger.

“Leading people is understanding the characteristics of each personality. He’s a good boy. He’s probably the player I’ve talked to the most. You have to know how to take him, get the best out of him, speak a little to the heart and bring him to the alignment we want. Before, we had to play Roger as a striker, and I explained to him many times: ‘I know you like to play left-in, but the team needs you as a striker’. He was discouraged because he wasn’t scoring goals”began by saying.

“I have to give him reason, playing on the left, he goes in with the right foot. But we also have Willian, who also likes to play like that. We’ll have to keep doing this management and I think it’s only possible to maintain the level and not go down drastically like that”, he added.

With 6 points added so far in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians is the leader of the competition and already has a good goal difference, as they have scored six goals so far and conceded only one, in their debut against Botafogoin Rio de Janeiro, won 3-1.

Now, Corinthians changes its focus to the dispute of Brazil’s Cup. On Wednesday (20), for the first game of the third phase of the competition, the Helm face the Portuguese-RJat Estádio do Café, in Londrina, Paraná.