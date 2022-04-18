‘I see him in the arms of the crowd’

Luis Miguel, the oldest Portuguese coach in Brazil, put José Mourinho with the face of Corinthians

currently in Pomegranate, Jose Mourinho became one of the most famous coaches in the world due to his successful work in Harbor, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, among other European giants. And, for a fellow countryman, the Special One it would work out Corinthians.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Luis Miguelcoach for 16 years in the country – the oldest in Brazil -, highlighted that Mourinho has the face of Helm and sees him in the arms of the Corinthians fans.

On the other hand, due to his successful career and the search for projects in which he has the possibility of forming starred squads, José Mourinho, according to the Mr.it would be possible to do so in Flamengo and palm trees. However, from the profile, decreed Corinthians as the ideal team for Roma coach.

“I see him a lot with the face of Corinthians. On the other hand, wherever Mourinho goes, he likes to have a rich financial resource at his disposal to hire, due to everything he has already won, he allows himself to only accept some projects where he knows he can hire whoever he wants, then I can already see a little Flamengo and Palmeiras”, he began by saying.

“But, I think, of all the teams in Serie A, I see him more like Corinthians, in the arms of the crowd”, he added.

But the Brazilian team that dreams of having José Mourinho will have to wait until June 2024. Special One arrived at Roma in July 2021 and signed a contract valid for three seasons.

In the current scenario of Brazilian football, there are four Portuguese coaches in Serie A. Victor Pereiraat Corinthians, Luís Castro, at Botafogo, Paulo Sousain Flamengo, and Abel Ferreirain Palmeiras.

Luis Miguel, despite the recent successes of Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira in Brazil, carries the legacy of being the first Portuguese coach to arrive in Brazilian football. Altogether, they are 16 years in the country and more than 30 clubs worked. Currently, the Mr. is in Batatais, in São Paulo.