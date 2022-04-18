Ibaneis revokes state of public calamity imposed by Covid in DF

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) revoked the decree that declared a state of public calamity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revocation was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Federal District, on Monday night (4/18).

See what changes with the end of the health emergency announced by Queiroga

It was this decree, published on March 8, 2021, that started all the restrictive measures to face the pandemic and that allowed emergency health measures.

Learn how the saliva self-test for Covid-19 works:

***covid-saliva-self-test photo The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the registration of the first saliva self-test in Brazil Getty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo The approved saliva test is the “COVID Ag Oral Detect”, registered in the name of the company Eco Diagnóstica Ltda. It will be manufactured in Brazil and is the company’s second test accepted in the country.Getty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo The self-test allows the person to perform all stages of testing, from sample collection to interpretation of the result, without the help of a professionalGetty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo The result comes out in 15 to 20 minutes and is indicated for those who have symptoms of Covid-19. Getty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo Collection requires the user to spit saliva into a cup. Then, with the cotton swab that comes with the kit, the person transfers the required amount of saliva into an extraction tube.Getty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo According to Anvisa, it is recommended to use the self-test between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches and body aches.Getty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo The agency also warned of the need to read the correct instructions before performing the test.Getty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo When checking the result, if two red lines appear, one next to each letter, the result means positive for coronavirusGetty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo If only a red line appears next to the letter C, the result was negative. If no lines appear or appear next to the letter T, the result was invalid and the exam must be repeatedGetty Images ***covid-saliva-self-test photo The company responsible for manufacturing the Brazilian self-test estimates that the unit price will be between R$40 and R$60 Getty Images 0

The public calamity gave the DF access to federal financial resources in an easier way. The DF Government could also make emergency purchases without bidding and exceed fiscal targets set to fund actions to combat Covid-19.

Understand

The revocation of the state of calamity in the DF follows the action of the federal government that announced, on Sunday night (17/4), the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), instituted in February 2020.

The decision to extinguish Espin changes the way health officials deal with the virus. Almost 200 rules established by the Ministry of Health are based on Espin – such as funding emergency programs, controlling the entry and exit of travelers from the country, quarantine and lockdown, among many others.

Signed at the time by former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the decree that established Espin followed the scenario determined by the World Health Organization (WHO). This entity set the Declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020.

Espin made room for the purchase of medical supplies without bidding, restricted the export of necessary materials to the national market during the pandemic and authorized the use of telemedicine, among other points. Many contracts signed by the Union or by federative entities linked the continuity of emergency measures to the validity of the health emergency.

This was the case, for example, with the emergency approvals of vaccines against Covid-19 made by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Currently, only Coronavac still has the emergency registration.

On Thursday (14/4), the ministry sent an official letter to Anvisa in which it requests the extension for one year of authorizations, in the emergency modality, related to the fight against Covid.