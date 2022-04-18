Ibaneis revokes state of public calamity imposed by Covid in DF
Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) revoked the decree that declared a state of public calamity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revocation was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Federal District, on Monday night (4/18).
It was this decree, published on March 8, 2021, that started all the restrictive measures to face the pandemic and that allowed emergency health measures.
The public calamity gave the DF access to federal financial resources in an easier way. The DF Government could also make emergency purchases without bidding and exceed fiscal targets set to fund actions to combat Covid-19.
The revocation of the state of calamity in the DF follows the action of the federal government that announced, on Sunday night (17/4), the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), instituted in February 2020.
The decision to extinguish Espin changes the way health officials deal with the virus. Almost 200 rules established by the Ministry of Health are based on Espin – such as funding emergency programs, controlling the entry and exit of travelers from the country, quarantine and lockdown, among many others.
Signed at the time by former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the decree that established Espin followed the scenario determined by the World Health Organization (WHO). This entity set the Declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020.
Espin made room for the purchase of medical supplies without bidding, restricted the export of necessary materials to the national market during the pandemic and authorized the use of telemedicine, among other points. Many contracts signed by the Union or by federative entities linked the continuity of emergency measures to the validity of the health emergency.
This was the case, for example, with the emergency approvals of vaccines against Covid-19 made by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Currently, only Coronavac still has the emergency registration.
On Thursday (14/4), the ministry sent an official letter to Anvisa in which it requests the extension for one year of authorizations, in the emergency modality, related to the fight against Covid.