Ibovespa future operates between losses and gains; investor continues to monitor global inflation and monetary tightening policies

The futures Ibovespa opens trading this Monday (18) between losses and gains, following the other markets, which mostly operate sideways. In another shorter week here in Brazil, due to the Tiradentes holiday on Thursday, investors continue to monitor the advance of global inflation, the movements of the Central Bank of the United States in relation to new interest rate hikes, and the war on Ukraine, about to turn two months old.

According to the Reuters, Russia hit several targets in Ukraine in recent hours, leaving at least six dead. The bad news also brings chances of new sanctions on the government of Vladimir Putin, which once again influences oil prices. The barrel of Brent was once traded at US$ 116 this morning, but reduced the gains and now rises 0.31%, to US$ 112.04 in June, on the London Stock Exchange.

Iron ore prices advanced 0.88% in the last business session of the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, with the expectation that China will adopt stimulus measures in the face of the advance of Covid-19. The outlook, therefore, is positive for actions of commodities traded on the Brazilian stock exchange today and which have the greatest weight on the Ibovespa.

China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded expectations in the first quarter, advancing 1.3% from the fourth quarter and 4.8% year-on-year (the market was projecting growth of 4.6%). The data came out along with other indicators of China’s economy: industrial production, with annual growth of 5% in March, as expected; and retail sales, which dropped 3.5% in March, compared to the same period last year. The market was betting on a 2% drop.

At 9:05 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures traded with a slight increase of 0.01%, at 117,820 points.

The commercial dollar also operated close to stability, with moderate gains of 0.02%, at R$4.696 in purchases and R$4.697 in sales.

Future interest rates are still looking for a trend in the first trades of the day: DIF23, +0.02 pp, at 13.12%; DIF25, +0.01 pp, at 12.21%; DIF27, +0.01pp, at 11.92%; and DIF29, -0.01 pp, at 11.99%.

In New York, futures indexes also operate lower, following last week’s losses on Wall Street. Dow Jones futures declined 0.17%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 0.3% and 0.41%, respectively.

Investors assess the impact of inflation on US corporate earnings for the first quarter of this year. The balance sheet season continues in the first stage, with the bank’s quarterly numbers. This morning, Bank of America reported better-than-expected results.

The Stock Exchanges in Europe are closed today due to the modular holiday: as Easter falls on Sunday, the holiday passes to the next business day, in this case today.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It continues testing support region at 115,000, in what I still consider to be a bullish correction move. For a rebound, we need a day of bullish strength at this point, and confirmation of a new gain move comes from the breakout of the previous high at 121,500.”

Dollar

“It still hasn’t been able to show strength for the downtrend to resume and it hasn’t passed the 4,800 resistance either for us to believe in a stronger rebound on the weekly chart. It continues in a downtrend and in a possible consolidation between 4,620 and 4,800.”

