Ibovespa retreats under pressure from Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3); dollar falls again

On the return of the long holiday, the Brazilian stock market followed the international market and closed lower, pressured by the falls in the shares of Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), even with the appreciation of iron ore and oil in international markets .

The Ibovespa dropped 0.43%, to 115,687 points, after oscillating between 115,176 and 116,190 points. The financial volume was R$ 21.7 billion.

The positive highlights were the shares of Banco Inter (BIDI11) and Locaweb (LWSA3) which rose, respectively, 4.42% and 4.22%, followed by the shares of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), with a gain of 3.69 %.

Inter shares soared after the bank resumed its listing process on the New York Stock Exchange. Locaweb’s common shares rise as interest rates fall.

The shares of Eneva (ENEV3) and Gol (GOLL4) were the negative highlights of the session, falling, respectively, 4.24% and 3.11%.

Exporting companies weighed on the index due to the weaker dollar – the common shares of CSN (CSNA3) and Suzano (SUZB3) fell, respectively, 3.07% and 3%.

The dollar gave way again and closed down, in a trendy movement from abroad and supported by the inflow of foreign capital into the country. The American currency retreated 1.02%, to R$4.648, after oscillating between R$4.647 and R$4.708.

At the aftermarket, at 5:04 pm, futures interest interrupts a high sequence and retreats en bloc, affected by domestic fiscal risks, bad inflation data and rising oil. DIF23, -0.31 pp, at 13.06%; DIF25, -1.23 pp, 12.05%; DIF27, -1.26 pp, at 11.76%; DIF29, -1.08 pp, at 11.87%.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower, with the start of a big week of earnings releases, with Bank of America showing better-than-expected results, while traders kept an eye on the fluctuation in interest rates. treasury in the country.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.11% to 34,412 points. The S&P 500 was down 0.02% to 4,391 points, while the Nasdaq was down 0.14% to 13,332 points.

