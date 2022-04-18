NewsWorld

‘If he works remotely, why can’t I?’: the tension between employees in hybrid work

In February 2022, the energy company where Mark works – based in Ohio, USA – said he would need to return to the office.

Mark’s bosses, who are a software engineer, praised his productivity while working remotely – after all, he had never missed a deadline. But at a company with over 1,000 employees, the department where Mark works was the first to be instructed to return to the office three days a week.

“Our team is small and we are all on good terms. We don’t need to be there,” argues Mark (his last name is withheld to avoid problems at his job). “Being in the office is of no benefit to my daily responsibilities – I can do all my tasks at home.”

For Mark, the reality is that only his team of five and a few other employees are back on the job site. “I can count on my fingers the number of employees present most days. We are at the base of the pyramid and were simply told that we need to be in the office”, he reports.

