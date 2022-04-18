Ifix closes down 0.24%; HCTR11 drops more than 7%

The IFIX – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed this Monday (18) session down 0.24%, at 2,801 points. Hectare CE (HCTR11) was the highlight of the day’s biggest declines, with losses of more than 7.3%. Last week, the fund had already fallen 9.93%. Check out the other highlights of the auction throughout the FIIs Center.

The largest real estate fund in terms of number of shareholders – 506 thousand – Maxi Renda (MXRF11) saw the fund’s shares fall by more than 10% after a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which questioned the distribution of dividends in the portfolio. In the last sessions, however, the papers signaled a recovery and are already recovering part of the losses accumulated since January 25th.

Maxi Renda is the pivot of a discussion that moved the real estate fund industry in early 2022. Based on the portfolio data, the CVM changed its understanding of the distribution of dividends from FIIs. Maxi Renda appealed the decision and is now awaiting the final position of the municipality, expected by managers, specialists and investors.

Almost three months after the start of the controversy, Maxi Renda shares accumulate five weeks of gains. In the last one, the papers registered a high of 2.54%, the highest since the week started on January 30th. In April, Maxi Renda rose 4.6%, as shown in the fund’s chart in InfoMoney.

In a recent interview with InfoMoneyAndré Masetti, manager of XP Asset, considered the initial response of the market to the fund to be disproportionate.

“The fund ended 2021 with a positive accounting profit. Even the previous numbers, analyzed by the CVM, would justify a devaluation of BRL 0.20 to BRL 0.25 in shares”, and not BRL 1, as it turned out, he highlights.

Biggest highs of this Monday (18)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics 1.66 XPSF11 XP Selection Others 1.37 HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture 1.32 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. furniture 1.29 LVBI11 VBI Logistics Logistics 1.28

Biggest casualties of this Monday (18):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HCTR11 Hectare Others -7.31 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. furniture -4.57 TORD11 EI Tordesillas Others -4.35 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables Others -3.11 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics -1.42

Source: B3

Rio Bravo High Grade (RBHG11) hires XP as a market maker

The Rio Bravo Crédito Imobiliário High Grade fund announced, on Friday (14), the hiring of XP Investimentos to act as a market maker for the portfolio’s shares.

Recognized and registered by B3, the market maker’s function is to stimulate the liquidity of assets traded on the Exchange, regularly and continuously maintaining buy and sell offers during the trading session. In addition to facilitating the trading of securities, the market maker also avoids artificial movements in quotations.

Currently, the trading of shares in Rio Bravo Crédito Imobiliário High Grade has an average daily liquidity of R$317 thousand. In the list of the largest volumes, Iridium (IRDM11) leads with R$ 13.7 million.

In the material fact that announced the contracting of XP Investimentos, the fund did not detail the costs and terms of service provision.

today’s dividends

Check out which are the 54 real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (18):

ticker Bottom Performance LPLP11 stone lake BRL 10.87 FMOB11 IMMOB III BRL 2.04 CVBI11 VBI CRI BRL 1.12 RVBI11 VBI Reits Fof BRL 0.75 BLCA11 Bluemacaw Catuaí BRL 0.51 RBFF11 Rio Bravo FoF BRL 0.47 IMIV13 FII Bragança BRL 0.10 IMMO13 IMMOB II BRL 0.10

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: search for office rises after two years, points out Buildings

With the reduction of cases of covid-19 in the wake of the advance of vaccination, the offices in São Paulo are gradually returning to being occupied. There are companies that have already turned the key and started expanding their spaces after two years full of doubts about returning to face-to-face work. And, for the first time since the pandemic was decreed, in March 2020, the occupation numbers of corporate slabs in the capital of São Paulo are starting to show a recovery – albeit tenuous.

In the first quarter of this year, according to the Buildings consultancy, there was an improvement in the vacancy rate, which shows the number of vacant corporate buildings. In relation to the end of last year, this index fell from 21.3% to 21%. It seems little, but it is an encouragement that the sector is celebrating.

This positive view is right: the total number of vacant spaces has fallen despite the delivery of new commercial buildings, which may point to new recoveries throughout 2022. According to the managing partner of Buildings, Fernando Didziakas, the recovery of this market could happen faster than initially anticipated – and that’s despite the hybrid work being here to stay. “In the last two years, there has been a great doubt about the corporate slabs sector. Today, we see this movement of returning to the offices with an optimistic eye. Many companies have returned to increase their space,” he says.

