“In straight stitches, it turns into a toothless pig”

Journalist criticizes the fact that Palmeiras has not been successful in the format of running points, like the Brasileirão

After two significant wins at the beginning of the Copa Libertadores da América campaign, a 4-0 against Deportivo Táchira and the historic 8-1 against Independiente Petrolero, Palmeiras still haven’t “geared” in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship. of the competition, lost at Allianz Parque to Ceará by 3 to 2. Last Saturday (16), in the second round, drew with Goiás.

With the “slow” start in the Brasileirão, part of the Alviverdes fans and some exponents of the press began to discuss the duality between “the mata-mata team” and “the team of the running points”, since Verdão has been successful expressive in qualifying competitions, such as the Libertadores bichampionship, the Copa do Brasil and, more recently, the Campeonato Paulista.

In his column at UOL Esporte, journalist Milton Neves touched on the subject and took the opportunity to question Abel Ferreira about this duality. “Well, folks, there are more people out there who, like me, hate the running points”, he began, criticizing the current format of the competition. main championship”.

“In the running points, Abel Ferreira so far collects embarrassment, even having a team much above average”, said Milton Neves, remembering the seventh place in 2020 and the distance to the champion, Atlético-MG, last year. “And in 2022, with only one point added out of six possible, history will apparently repeat itself. But what happens to the mighty Palmeiras de Abel in this system? Why does Verdão turn into a toothless pig in consecutive points?