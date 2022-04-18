Income Tax 2022: I am not required to declare it, but I had tax withheld. What do I do? | Income tax
The taxpayer who does not fit the list of mandatory submission of the 2022 income tax return, but had some tax withheld at source when receiving from sources paying taxable income, can recover their discounts.
For this, however, he will need to deliver his statement so that he receives the amount through the refund.
“A classic example is the taxpayer who has monthly income below the mandatory value, but in a given month he accumulates an amount of paid vacation that exceeds the exemption limit”, says Antonio Gil, tax specialist and partner at EY consultancy.
In general, this type of income is deducted from withholding taxes. To recover it in full, just send the statement that the Federal Revenue program itself demonstrates the calculation in the act.
- From the computer, the contributor will be able to download Windows, Multiplatform (zip) and Other (Mac, Linux, Solaris) programs. The program will be available on the Federal Revenue’s website (click here to access).
- For cell phones, the programs will be available for Android and IOS, searching Meu Tribu de Renda in the application store of your cell phone.
- Filling in online: the declaration can also be made online, on the ‘My Income Tax’ page, accessing the e-Cac portal (click here to access).
Evidence of the submission of the IR declaration is made by means of a receipt recorded after transmission, on the computer, on removable media or on the mobile device that contains the transmitted declaration.
- who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return.
- taxpayers who received income that is exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at sourcewhose sum was greater than BRL 40 thousand last year;
- who obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to taxor carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;
- who had, in 2021, gross revenue in an amount greater than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activity;
- who had, until December 31, 2021, possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$300,000;
- who passed to resident status in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021;
- who opted for exemption from the tax levied on the value obtained in the sale of residential real estate whose sale proceeds are applied in the acquisition of residential properties located in the country, within 180 days, counted from the conclusion of the sales contract.