Income Tax 2022: I am not required to declare it, but I had tax withheld. What do I do? | Income tax

The taxpayer who does not fit the list of mandatory submission of the 2022 income tax return, but had some tax withheld at source when receiving from sources paying taxable income, can recover their discounts.

For this, however, he will need to deliver his statement so that he receives the amount through the refund.

“A classic example is the taxpayer who has monthly income below the mandatory value, but in a given month he accumulates an amount of paid vacation that exceeds the exemption limit”, says Antonio Gil, tax specialist and partner at EY consultancy.

In general, this type of income is deducted from withholding taxes. To recover it in full, just send the statement that the Federal Revenue program itself demonstrates the calculation in the act.

If I don’t declare, what can happen?

The declaration and delivery of the IR 2022 can be made in the following ways:

From the computer, the contributor will be able to download Windows, Multiplatform (zip) and Other (Mac, Linux, Solaris) programs. The program will be available on the Federal Revenue’s website (click here to access).

For cell phones, the programs will be available for Android and IOS, searching Meu Tribu de Renda in the application store of your cell phone.

Filling in online: the declaration can also be made online, on the ‘My Income Tax’ page, accessing the e-Cac portal (click here to access).

Evidence of the submission of the IR declaration is made by means of a receipt recorded after transmission, on the computer, on removable media or on the mobile device that contains the transmitted declaration.