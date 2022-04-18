Infectologist on Queiroga’s speech: ‘COVID-19 cannot be revoked with a decree’ – Nacional

Minister announced the end of the state of emergency for COVID this Sunday (17)

(photo: Sergio Lima / AFP) After the announcement of the end of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, announced this Sunday night (4/17) by the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, in a speech made on national radio and TV, infectious disease specialist Geraldo Cunha Cury, a professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), evaluated the decision. For him, this is not the time to end the public health emergency. “COVID is not revoked with a decree. The disease exists, there are still unknown aspects and we do not know if a new variant may appear. The most prudent thing was to wait a little,” he says, IN.

The space between the major milestones of the disease curve has narrowed. Brazil broke the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on August 8 of the year before last and, two months and two days later, it already had 150,198 casualties. On the other hand, on October 8, 2021, the country reached 600,425 deaths, but this time, to mourn 50,000 more casualties and reach 650,000, the country went through 4 months and 25 days.

Leandro Curi, another infectious disease specialist, believes that not even the softening of the statistics is capable of justifying Queiroga’s decision.

“The numbers still exist. We still have infections and deaths. There are still few drugs to publicly treat COVID — Paxlovid [aprovado pela Anvisa em novembro] it’s coming. It is still a disease that kills. A very large part of the population has been vaccinated, but another, worrying part, has not yet”, she emphasizes. “The more we work together – population and public power – the faster we get out of this”.

For Geraldo Cury, there are aspects at stake beyond the legal effects of the revocation. “[A deciso] it gives the population the false impression that the problem is already solved — and it is not. We still have dozens of people dying a day from COVID-19. This cannot be ugly with other intentions, policies”, he points out.

Revocation ‘contemplates’ president — Queiroga’s act meets a wish of Jair Bolsonaro. The president has expressed his willingness to relax the laws that govern the fight against the pandemic. He even projected the downgrading of the disease from a pandemic to an endemic one — forgetting that the classification is the exclusive competence of the WHO.

“All these precautions regarding the virus are no longer justified. Everyone sees that it’s practically over ‘this is’. You see, at Carnival and on the beaches, that the people practically abandoned masks and other care”, he argued, in March, during an interview with “TV Ponta Negra”, an affiliate of SBT in Rio Grande do Norte. In December 2020, when the country was going through a high in the indicators of COVID-19, the president even said that the pandemic was at the “end”.

Geraldo Cury, in turn, warns of the need to expand vaccination coverage before making it more flexible. In Minas Gerais, for example, the third dose was taken by only 56.2% of older adults — in terms of initial injection and booster, the rates are, respectively, 87.2% and 82.7%.

“The sheer amount of people still dying each day from COVID-19 is scandalous. The only measure to be done at the moment is vaccination, which has to be reinforced. People are not yet on their fourth dose in the right age groups; the third dose was taken by few people”, he says.

“We do not have the pandemic under control in the palm of our hand. With the evolution of the vaccine, if we can get greater support from parents to vaccinate children — and people who have not been vaccinated — we can soften. But still, there is COVID; and yet it kills. We lose hundreds of people every week”, confirms Leandro Curi. The fear about the insufficient numbers of childhood vaccinations, in fact, has made the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD), postpone the release of masks in closed spaces.

Conflicts mark confrontation — The fight against the pandemic in states and municipalities has also been marked by the reflections of another decision coming from the federal sphere: the decree of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that grants autonomy to mayors and governors. Despite the repeated criticisms of President Bolsonaro, representatives of the Judiciary defend the mechanism.

“The STF, at a time of paralysis and inertia of public authorities, had the important role of pointing out paths to be followed by the federal government and state and municipal governments to face the pandemic, preventing the health crisis from gaining greater proportions”, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski spoke earlier this month at an event at Harvard University (USA).

