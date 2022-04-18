Inflation measured by the IGP-10 grows 2.48% in April, says FGV

The General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10), calculated by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), reached an inflation of 2.48% in April 2022. And, thus, the rate was 1.18% above registered in March of this year.

Based on the result, the IGP-10 registered inflation rates of 7.63% in the year, and 15.65% over 12 months.

According to FGV, in April 2021, the index registered an inflation of 1.58% in the month. And, with that, it accumulated a rate of 31.74% in 12 months. In short, the increase in the rate from March to April was caused by the three sub-indices that make up the IGP-10.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for wholesale inflation, rose from 1.44% in March to 2.81% in April.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which calculates retail inflation, grew from 0.47% to 1.67% this month. Finally, the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) increased from 0.34% to 1.17%.

According to André Braz, coordinator of Price Indices, when talking about inflation indices,

“The contribution of fuels was highlighted for the advance of the IPA rate, which went from 1.44% in March to 2.81% in April. However, inflationary pressures are very widespread and, even excluding the contribution of gasoline (0.15% to 18.73%) and diesel (0.24% to 24.90%) in the IPA, the average variation of the index to the producer would be 1.81%, surpassing the variation calculated by the IPA in March”.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that to compose the inflation indexes, a comparison is made between the prices collected. In these cases, the price analysis considered the values ​​from March 11 to April 10, with those from February 11 to March 10.

