Inter and Mano Menezes express interest in an agreement and set a new meeting | International

Inter advanced in the negotiation with Mano Menezes to take over the team in place of Alexander Medina, fired last Friday.

As predicted, the colorada management kept in touch with the coach this Monday, and both parties expressed interest in the agreement. A new meeting, which can confirm the hiring of the coach, was scheduled.

The time and date of the meeting are not yet defined, but the meeting will have the presence of the technical director Paulo Autuori, one of the enthusiasts of Mano’s hiring. The first conversation with the coach this Monday was with William Thomas, the new executive of the Rio Grande do Sul club.

The new contact must deal with the technical and structural issues of the team, in addition to the financial settlement with the new coach. Mano is in Porto Alegre, staying at the same hotel as Fortaleza, Inter’s opponent last Sunday, for the Brasileirão.

Mano Menezes is Inter's target for the season's sequel — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

There is optimism in Beira-Rio for the agreement. The club expressed the desire to count on the coach at the end of the week, when they agreed to the first conversation. The name of Mano Menezes appeared as preferred due to the experience necessary to take over the club in a moment of instability.

Mano’s last job was at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, a club he left in September 2021 after five months and 16 matches. The 59-year-old coach was at Inter between 2000 and 2001, but only in the youth ranks.