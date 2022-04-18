Inter interim explains D’Alessandro’s lineup against Fortaleza and values ​​Medina’s “legacy” | International

With interim coach, Inter won again this Sunday night. With goals from D’Alessandro and Alemão, Colorado beat Fortaleza in the second round of the Brasileirão. Beira-Rio was full for the Argentine’s farewell, unexpectedly selected as a starter.

After the resignation of Alexander Medina, the permanent assistant Cauan de Almeida was in charge of commanding the team this Sunday afternoon. Among the 11 initials was the great protagonist. The shirt number 10 colorado came in for Taison, with a muscle edema.

We knew how to use this technical and emotional artifice that the team needed with the participation of D’Alessandro. And we are talking about an important victory. — Cauan de Almeida, Inter interim coach

– The decision for D’Alessandro was based on two factors. With the absence of Taison, he managed to play the role of point guard, even though he started out playing a role on the outside, similar to what he has done at other times in his career. I think he got it right. Also for the emotional aspect. The team needed the energy of the stadium. It was fundamental to play the imposing game that we did – explained the Inter interim.

Medina was sacked on Friday afternoon, after a 1-1 draw with Guaireña, by Sudamericana. Cauan de Almeida had only one training session, on Saturday, to prepare the team.

Despite the tactical posture different from what had been presented, the interim valued the work of the previous commission. For Cauan, the physical preparation and aggressive mentality imposed by Medina and his assistants was fundamental for the result against Fortaleza.

– One of the things I said in the lecture was that we were going to take advantage of the legacy of the previous commission. They did a very strong physical preparation and aggressiveness. We knew how to take advantage. Tactically and strategically, we had some changes. But we took advantage of the legacy of an intense and aggressive team, not giving up at any time. It was the work of the Medina commission – he acknowledged.

The board is looking for a new commander, and the tendency is for Mano Menezes to take over. The coach has a meeting scheduled for this Monday to define the last details.

– What is ahead is a team that is forming with a strong cast. Today we had players recovering and who will add a lot. The next commission will take advantage of a team with very strong values ​​– added Cauan.