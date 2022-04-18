Inter schedules meeting with Mano, but also has ‘old acquaintance’ as plan B, says radio

If you don’t reach an agreement with Mano Menezes, Lisca is the colorada board’s plan B

THE International continues in search of a new technician after the Alexander Medina’s resignation last Friday (15). According to information from Rádio Gaúcha, the The club’s board of directors will meet until this Monday (18) with Mano Menezeswho is already in Porto Alegre to hear the proposal of the Colorado.

Mano is the preferred name of technical coordinator Paulo Autuori, while Lisca is plan B.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

Experienced in Inter’s youth categories, Lisca led the professional team in 2016 in the last three games of Serie A.

Mano Menezes has been free on the market since the end of last year, when he was fired from the command of Al-Nassr, in Saudi Arabia. If the talks progress, this will be the coach’s first visit to Beira-Rio. Between 2005 and 2007, he commanded Colorado’s arch-rivals, the Guildconquering the Serie B do Brasileiro (2005) and the double championship of Gauchão (2006 and 2007), in addition to the runner-up of CONMEBOL Libertadores (2007).

After Grêmio, Mano also went through other clubs of expression in the country such as Corinthians, Flamengo, cruise, palm trees and Bahia. Not to mention your passage through Brazilian Teambetween 2010 and 2012.